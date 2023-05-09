First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
Australian scientists have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia in a pioneering field trial in New South Wales. The aim is to test a method for protecting the beloved marsupials against a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility and death. The safety and effectiveness of the single-shot vaccine has previously been tested by vaccinating koalas individually brought into wildlife rescue centers for other afflictions. Now the scientists want to understand the impact of vaccinating a population of wild koalas. A 2020 government assessment found that koalas could become extinct in the wild by 2050 due to threats from disease, habitat loss and road collisions.
Tiger Woods' lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend's lawsuit
Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon be in court in an attempt to halt a lawsuit his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The attorneys are expected to argue in a Florida court Tuesday that Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement with the golfer requiring that any disagreement between the two must be decided by an arbitrator in private. Herman is arguing that the contract should be thrown out. She was working as the manager of his Florida restaurant when their romantic relationship began. She says she signed the agreement under duress because he threatened to fire her if she didn't, His lawyers deny that.
Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year was charged with his murder by prosecutors who say the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins was arrested in Park City on Monday on murder and drug possession charges stemming from the March 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins. In charging documents, prosecutors allege Richins spiked her husband's drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and then hours later called authorities to report him unresponsive. The charges come a month after Richins appeared on local television to promote a book on helping children deal with grief.
Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for." West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it's reviewing the matter.
Chinese woman appeals in fight for right to freeze her eggs
BEIJING (AP) — An unmarried Chinese woman has filed her final appeal of a hospital’s denial of access to freeze her eggs in a landmark case of female reproductive rights in the country. Teresa Xu’s case has drawn broad coverage in China since she first brought her case to court in 2019. She lost her legal challenge last year at another Beijing court, which ruled the hospital did not violate the woman’s rights. The upcoming judgment will have strong implications for the lives of many unmarried women in China and the country’s demographic changes, especially after the world’s second-largest economy recorded its first population decline in decades. The law does not explicitly ban unmarried people from services like fertility treatments but hospitals require people to present a marriage license.
Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Connor Bedard with the first pick. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning it at 11.5%. Bedard is considered the top draft-eligible prospect available since Connor McDavid in 2015. Bedard's 72 goals and 143 points with Regina of the Western Hockey League were the most of any junior hockey player in Canada. League-worst Anaheim won the lottery to pick second and choose among forwards Adam Fantilli from Canada, Matvei Michkov from Russia and Leo Carlsson from Sweden at the draft June 28 in Nashville.
Bills' Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fundraising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The decision begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January. Hamlin first started Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 when he was still a student playing with the University of Pittsburgh. His spokesperson said they applied last month for retroactive tax-exempt status for the nonprofit.
Mexico search set to find world's most endangered porpoises
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials and the conservation group Sea Shepherd say experts will set out in two ships in a bid to locate the few remaining vaquita marina, the world's most endangered marine mammal. Mexico environment secretary said experts from the United States, Canada and Mexico will use binoculars, sighting devices and acoustic monitors to try to pinpoint the location of the tiny, elusive porpoises. The trip will run from May 10 to May 27 in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place the vaquita lives. The group will travel in a Sea Shepherd vessel and a Mexican boat.
2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are searching for two inmates — one accused of killing four people — who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Prison officials say the inmates cut a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday evening. But several headcounts conducted Sunday and Monday reportedly showed that all prisoners were accounted for. Philadelphia Prisons Department Commissioner Blanche Carney says “protocols were not followed.” The inmates were identified as 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, who is charged with fatally shooting four people, and 24-year-old Nasir Grant, held on conspiracy drug and weapons charges.
Oath Keepers' Rhodes seeks leniency in Jan. 6 sentence
Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, say he doesn’t deserve any more time behind bars when he’s sentenced this month. While the Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison, defense attorneys are urging the judge to sentence Rhodes to the time behind bars he has already served. Rhodes has been locked up since his arrest in January 2022. Rhodes is expected to be sentenced on May 25 after his November conviction in one of the most serious cases brought to so far in the Jan. 6 attack.
