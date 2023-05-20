Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.
Mother of 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says pleas for hospital care were denied
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says agents repeatedly ignored pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter as she felt pain in her bones, struggled to breathe and was unable to walk. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks said in an emotional phone interview Friday with The Associated Press that authorities decided the girl’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died Wednesday after falling ill at a border station in Harlingen, Texas. It was the second child migrant death in U.S. government custody in two weeks.
Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision
NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director. Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month
NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas says it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers later this month. The company says proceeds from the sale will be donated to various anti-racism groups. The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.
Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say the driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges. Oregon State Police say 11 people were in the van when it was struck. Six people died at the scene, one more died after being airlifted to a hospital and four were injured. Police say Lincoln Clayton Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, manslaughter and assault. He was arraigned Friday. The state public defender's office did not immediately say whether an attorney had been assigned to his case yet. Thursday's crash near Albany is one of Oregon's deadliest in recent years.
Remains of Marine veteran killed in Ukraine flown home to US
NEW YORK (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Marine veteran who was missing in Ukraine for more than a year have returned to the United States and are headed to his hometown in eastern North Carolina. A Turkish Airlines flight transporting the remains of retired Marine Capt. Grady Kurpasi landed in New York on Friday evening. A private jet is flying the remains to his family in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 50-year-old Iraq War veteran volunteered in February 2022 to fight in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and help evacuate Ukrainian residents. He was last seen in April 2022 and was declared dead last month by the U.S. State Department.
Video shows driver fleeing Iowa police with officer on hood, roof of car
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Harrowing video of a driver fleeing from Iowa police with an officer on his hood and roof has emerged as the motorist was sentenced this month to up to five years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Dennis James Guider Jr. was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle, a felony. Video shows the officer approaching Guider on March 5, 2021. Guider is from the Chicago area and had an outstanding arrest warrant in an Illinois forgery case. His attorney argued that as a Black man Guider was fearful of a white officer, noting the murder of George Floyd less than a year earlier.
NASA picks Bezos' Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos' rocket company has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, two years after losing out to SpaceX. Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to develop a lunar lander. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029, following a pair of crew landings by Elon Musk's SpaceX. NASA wants different landing options as it seeks to return astronauts to the moon decades after the Apollo program. The Artemis program kicked off with a successful test flight late last year, with an empty Orion capsule going into lunar orbit before returning home.
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who held steak knife
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police shocked a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun as she approached them using a walker and carrying a steak knife in an Australian nursing home, sending her to the hospital in critical condition after her head hit the floor. The extraordinary police takedown of Clare Nowland, who has dementia, has prompted a high-level police internal investigation. Two police officers went to Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home in the town of Cooma that specializes in residents with higher care needs including dementia, after staff reported that Nowland had taken a serrated steak knife from the kitchen. A police official declined to say whether he thought the officers had used excessive force.
Michigan boy who used slingshot to save sister says he 'was just lucky'
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager who is credited with using an uncommon weapon to save his sister from an abduction says he was “freaking out” when he reached for his slingshot. Thirteen-year-old Owen Burns says he opened a window at his home and fired a marble and a rock. Police say the 17-year-old assailant was hit in the head and chest. Owen's 8-year-old sister got away. It happened on May 10 in Alpena Township in northern Michigan. State police say they are amazed that Owen used a slingshot to rescue his sister. Owen says the attacker was a “big target” for his slingshot, not the usual small can. Owen modestly says, “I was just lucky.”
