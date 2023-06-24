What happens during a catastrophic implosion? Titan submersible occupants likely died instantly
The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that experts say likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid intense pressure in the North Atlantic’s deep waters. Maritime researchers called an implosion the worst possible outcome of all the scenarios envisioned during the desperate round-the-clock search to find the missing vessel. Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths the Titan’s hull could implode, which would result in instant death for anyone aboard the vessel. The water pressure at 12,500 feet below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 pounds per square inch.
Beijing sizzles under nearly all-time-high temperatures as authorities ask people to stay indoors
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors. The observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for a third consecutive day. In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather. On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record, with temperatures soaring to 41.1 C.
Dior's Kim Jones celebrates 5 years as designer in gender-fluid Paris men's show
PARIS (AP) — The historic courtyards of the Ecole Militaire served as the grand stage for Dior’s men’s show on Friday, a spectacle that played out under the watchful eye of the Eiffel Tower. A sweltering Parisian heatwave had guests like Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie using their metallic invitations as makeshift fans, and a futuristic, square plate-themed runway hinted at the show’s transformative intent. The show began with an unusual flourish that stirred the audience. The event marked a milestone for British designer Kim Jones, celebrating his fifth year at the helm of Dior menswear. The collection displayed was decidedly bold, marrying traditionally feminine elements of Dior’s past with a modern men’s aesthetic, effectively capturing the gender-fluid ethos of Generation Z.
De La Cruz goes for cycle and Votto hits 2 clutch homers as streaking Reds stop Braves 11-10
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves. In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. The Reds’ winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club’s longest since 1900. De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBIs. The previous Reds player to accomplish the feat was Eric Davis in June 1989.
H. Lee Sarokin, judge who freed 'Hurricane' Carter, dies at 94
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The federal judge who freed boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and famously said tobacco companies engaged in a “vast” conspiracy to conceal the dangers of smoking has died in California. The San Diego Union-Tribune says H. Lee Sarokin died Tuesday in La Jolla at 94. Sarokin was a judge in New Jersey in 1985 when he threw out Carter's triple-murder conviction on grounds of racism. In 1988, Sarokin presided over a landmark liability case against tobacco companies. He said evidence showed the tobacco industry engaged in a conspiracy “vast in its scope, devious in its purpose and devastating in its results.” Evidence from that trial paved the way for a wave of future state lawsuits.
Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. The Democratic governor said Friday she will continue to fight for access to safe and legal abortions. The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion. Only Attorney General Kris Mayes, also a Democrat, will be able to oversee abortion-related prosecutions. Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.
Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio, with fans waiting for hours to greet him
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home. And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all. Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen their welcome.
New York City leans on public for help with e-bike crackdown after deadly fires
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials said they would renew efforts to crack down on unsafe e-bike shops following a spate of deadly fires caused by lithium ion batteries. Officials said they have issued citations to 10 e-bike shops in recent days after a blaze in Manhattan's Chinatown that killed four people earlier this week. Fire marshals encouraged New Yorkers to report the appearance of dangerous conditions inside e-bike shops — such as shops using extension cords or charging many batteries in close proximity. They also said they would begin an educational outreach effort to the shops. The latest response follows several other proposals that aim to stop e-bike fires — including a ban on e-bike batteries that don't meet certain safety regulations. That will take effect later this year.
NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league's 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.
A teen who killed 4 at a Michigan high school is showing 'disturbing behavior' in jail
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school has been showing “disturbing behavior” while in jail. No details have been publicly released. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is awaiting a hearing that will influence whether he is sentenced to a life term without parole. He pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes in a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Because of his age, Crumbley is entitled to a hearing where a judge will learn about his family life, mental health and other factors. It's possible he won't get a life sentence. Prosecutors and defense lawyers believe Crumbley remains competent for the next stage of his case, despite his behavior in jail.
