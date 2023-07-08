Man swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain was washed down pipes for a mile before rescue
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two men who fell into a manhole during heavy rain in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, including one who was washed about a mile through sewer pipes before getting trapped behind a metal grate. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the men were swept into a manhole near the Old Market in downtown Omaha just after 9 a.m. One man was tethered to a safety system. He was quickly pulled out. A large-scale rescue effort ensued for the other, who was apparently not tethered. He was found around 10:20 a.m. The Omaha Fire Department says a crew had to cut a grate to free him. Both men work for a private contractor.
A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games
Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known. The 10-year-old Canadian can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent. Given that, it’s no surprise she has caught the attention of skateboarding great Tony Hawk, who is mentoring her ahead of the X Games. Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming Games. Skating in the women’s vert is especially important for Nelson, because that event hasn’t been held at the X-Games since 2010, three years before she was born.
Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz shines on the field and in ad for new 'Mission: Impossible' movie
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he’s tackling acting. De La Cruz appears alongside soccer star Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. in a new advertisement for the upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise. The three athletes show off their speed in homage to Cruise’s signature sprint in the long-running action franchise. De La Cruz, a 21-year-old third baseman, swings a bat and runs in the ad. He filmed his portion about two weeks ago. He says he's never done any acting in front of an audience.
Sailors rejoice after snowy winter raises Great Salt Lake — for now
ON THE GREAT SALT LAKE (AP) — After years of sailboats being hoisted out of the shrinking Great Salt Lake amid fears they might not return, sailors are back this summer. That's thanks to an abnormally wet winter that has raised the lake 6 feet from last November's historic low. Sailors are just one group whose enjoyment of the lake is imperiled by climate change, drought and diversion of water to cities and farms. Bob Derby, a 61-year-old veteran of the lake, and a friend were back on the water in June in their 25-footer. Derby, who is battling cancer, said there's “no better therapy” than being on the lake. But he warns that its rejuvenation will be just temporary if politicians and people don't tackle tough conservation measures.
Drones sweep for sharks along New York coast as encounters rise with beachgoers
WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area's most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water.
69-year-old woman killed by an alligator drowned and had blunt force trauma, autopsy finds
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (AP) — An autopsy reportedly shows that a 69-year-old woman who was killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Tuesday had drowned and experienced blunt force trauma. WTOC-11 reports that Holly Jenkins has been identified by the local coroner as the woman who officials say was walking her dog near a neighborhood lagoon on Hilton Head Island when a 9.75-foot alligator “engaged." The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a necropsy report showed no evidence that anyone had fed the alligator, which was euthanized and removed from the lagoon. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office tells WTOC-11 that the woman suffered alligator bites. The office says it's unclear whether they happened before or after her death.
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: "You knew you were running from something."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has denied a 65-year-old California fugitive bail in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago. Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in California last month and extradited to Florida. Prosecutors say he’s used at least 13 aliases over the years and Santini was the last person seen with 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood before she was murdered. Santini faces a first-degree murder charge. The judge told Santini that being on the run for almost 40 years is “a consciousness of guilt.” Wood’s stepdaughter says she’s hoping to find closure in a case that devastated her family.
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured. The spree began Thursday when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership. That man and two others then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police. The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Authorities say the suspects began shooting at officers, who returned fire. One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition.
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella says the woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested Monday. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs. Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes. Swift is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.
'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' is here. Here's how to reconsider Taylor Swift's transformative album
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun. It’s an effort to own her masters – or the songs’ original recordings – which allows her to choose how they are used. In preparation for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” The Associated Press reached out to a few Taylor Swift scholars to discuss all of the ways listeners should think about the release: as an exercise in artistic autonomy, in conversation with her critics and her celebrity, and beyond. The re-release has one key difference, altering the lyrics to “Better Than Revenge.”
