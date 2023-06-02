Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden. The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance. Said Joel at a news conference: “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.” The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as Joel said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.” In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency.
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan made “Oppenheimer” to be seen on the big screen, but not all “big screens” are created equal. As tickets go on sale early for over 1,000 of the best “big screens” out there including IMAX, 70mm and so forth, Nolan, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, offers a guide to his favorite formats, why it matters and even where he likes to sit in different theaters so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a projection type. “Opphenheimer” opens on July 21.
Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republicans haven't won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California since 1988. But this time the party might get an MVP on the ballot. Baseball legend Steve Garvey is seriously considering entering the state's 2024 Senate race as a Republican. His candidacy would reorder a growing field that already includes several prominent Democratic members of Congress. Republicans are outnumbered 2-to-1 by Democratic voters in the state, and they have struggled for years to find candidates for top elected offices. Garvey was a star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and he was the National League MVP in 1974.
Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes take too long
DETROIT (AP) — A government audit has found that the U.S. agency charged with keeping the roads safe is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation doesn’t have an integrated computer system for its probes. The audit made public Thursday from the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that the office has made progress in restructuring and modernizing its data and analysis systems. But it found that weaknesses in meeting the office's own goals for timely investigations increase possible delays in probing important safety issues.
Armie Hammer avoids charges after sex assault investigation, says 'name has been cleared'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say actor Armie Hammer will not be charged after a long investigation of a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. Hammer said in an Instagram post that he looks forward to beginning the long difficult process of putting his life back together now that he has been cleared. Police began investigating Hammer in 2021 after a woman filed a report that he had sexually assaulted her four years earlier. But the district attorney's office said Thursday that there was insufficient evidence of a crime to charge the 36-year-old actor.
Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes. Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail. He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony. White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted, “He's fine,” and Biden later joked that he had gotten “sandbagged.”
Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the slayings of two Michigan hunters. Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another prime suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his lawyer in 2002. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says Titus will not face a new trial. Doug Estes and Jim Bennett were fatally shot near Titus’ rural property in 1990. There was no physical evidence against Titus. Prosecutors portrayed him as a hothead who didn’t like trespassers. Titus says he's “truly innocent” and grateful to be free.
New footprints revive hope in Colombia of finding four children missing in jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The discovery this week of small footprints in a southern jungle-clad area of Colombia has rekindled hope of finding alive four children who survived a small plane crash and went missing a month ago. Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations says searchers found footprints Tuesday about 2 miles ( 3.2 kilometers) northwest of where the plane crashed May 1 with three adults and four indigenous children aged 13, 9 and 4 and 11 months. The searchers believe they were of the oldest child, a girl, and the new clue may indicate that at least one of the children is alive, and that the group may have changed course.
Tommy Prine doesn't dodge his father's legacy but makes his own way in compelling debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Tommy Prine is poised to release a promising debut album that neither runs from nor depends heavily on his father’s legacy. The son of legendary Americana singer-songwriter John Prine, who died of complications from the coronavirus in April 2020, Tommy Prine sings with courage and grace about loss, love and growing up. Writing these songs helped him sort through his grief, he said in an interview. The occasional references to his father are never cloying and often moving. This album would have been great even without a famous father in the mix because Tommy Prine has his own story to tell.
Authorities recover bodies of 2 sisters after vessel found submerged in Alaska; 2 still missing
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the bodies of two sisters onboard a fishing charter boat that was found partially submerged off southeast Alaska amid rough seas. Two others remain missing from the charter, which was taken by two vacationing couples. Alaska State Troopers say they believe the bodies are those of Danielle Agcaoili of Waipahu, Hawaii, and her sister Brandi Tyau of Canoga Park, California. They were recovered from the boat around 5 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the state medical examiner’s office. Tyau's partner, Robert Solis, and the boat captain, Morgan Robidou, of Sitka, Alaska, remain missing. Danielle Agcaoili’s partner Maury Agcaoili was found unresponsive in the water near the boat Sunday and later pronounced dead.
