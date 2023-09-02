Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert has been closed due to flooding from storms. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said on Saturday that the entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which is scheduled to end on Monday. Organizers are urging festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel, and to shelter in a safe place. The National Weather Service in Reno says more than one-half inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located north of Reno. At least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected Sunday.
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a recently convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Pennsylvania prison this week was spotted on residential surveillance cameras in an area not far from the prison. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was sighted around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Pocopson Township. The area is about 1.5 miles from the prison where he escaped from Thursday morning. Authorities say his appearance has remain unchanged since he fled. Prosecutors say Cavalcante is an extremely dangerous person and is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. The search involves drones, helicopters and dogs.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz falls while jogging and bruises his face
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fallen while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend. The government said Saturday that the 65-year-old German leader had “a small sports accident” and canceled appointments Sunday in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. But it said his appointments next week won’t be affected. A prominent lawmaker with Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats had invited the chancellor to his home town in Hesse and planned a discussion event with him there on Sunday. Scholz has led Germany since December 2021.
2 people charged with looting as residents worry about burglaries following Hurricane Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people have been charged with looting a home damaged by Hurricane Idalia in Florida’s Big Bend region. The arrests come as residents’ concerns are growing that burglars could be tempted to hit other hurricane-ravaged homes since law enforcement is stretched thin in the remote, wooded area along the Gulf Coast. Horseshoe Beach, Florida, is one of the communities that was worst hit after Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane. Some residents there are urging law enforcement to set up checkpoints where people would have to show identification in order to get into the town.
18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi medical officials say 18 people have been killed after a bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad. Millions of believers converge on the city each year for the Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen. It's regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world. Pilgrims come from various parts of Iraq as well as from Iran and the Gulf countries with many making their way to Karbala on foot.
Australian icebreaker heads to Antarctic station to rescue expeditioner suffering medical condition
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An icebreaker is on its way from Australia to an Antarctic research station to rescue an expeditioner suffering from a medical condition. Australian Antarctic Division said in a statement on Saturday the expeditioner is at Australia’s Casey Research Station which is on an ice cap 3,420 kilometers (2,125 miles) south of division headquarters in Hobart in Tasmania state. The division has not identified the person or specified the medical condition. The statement says: “The expeditioner requires specialist medical assessment and care in Australia for a developing medical condition.” Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Hobart last week on the rescue mission. The ship is carrying helicopters to be used in the evacuation.
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers was back on the field after the U.S. Supreme Court held his practice was protected by the Constitution. Joe Kennedy strode alone to midfield on Friday night, knelt and prayed for about 10 seconds after his Bremerton High School team beat visiting Mount Douglas Secondary School 27-12. Police and private security guards were on hand but there didn’t appear to be any problems during or after the event. Kennedy last coached in 2015 and the school district didn't renew his contract. Last year's Supreme Court victory followed years of losing legal battles for Kennedy in a clash over religious liberty and separation of church and state.
India launches a spacecraft to study the sun after successful landing near the moon's south pole
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has launched its first space mission to study the sun, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south pole region of the moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off Saturday on board a satellite launch vehicle from the space center in southern India on a mission to study the sun from a point that's nearly 1 million miles from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organization says the spacecraft is equipped to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere, and solar wind. India recently became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.
Japan's synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails. She is Japan’s most famous Vocaloid, a computer-synthesized singing voice software, that, in her case, is accompanied by a virtual avatar. Legions of fans are celebrating the 16th anniversary of her Aug. 31, 2007, release. An online exhibition, a special watch and songwriting to showcase Miku's high-pitched, cutesy voice are some of what's in store. On Friday, thousands of people packed a concert hall in a Tokyo suburb to watch their virtual idol dance and sing as a life-size animation figure on stage, while accompanied by human musicians.
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia tosses first pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves on a night honoring the Lakers franchise for which her father Kobe starred. The 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and went into the glove of Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties. Betts wore Kobe Bryant's No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and younger sisters. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.
