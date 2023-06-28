Airline travel delays pick up early and are expected to grow steadily worse as holiday weekend nears
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. As of early Wednesday morning, more than 900 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. Cancellations topped more than 670 flights. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast on Tuesday.
Florida issues health advisory after 4 locally contract malaria in first spread in US in 20 years
TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years. Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered. Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes. It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found by hikers have been identified as the 65-year-old Sands, who went missing in January. Sands starred in many acclaimed films of the 1980s and 90s, including the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also appeared in the films “Arachnophobia,” “Naked Lunch,” “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” Sands made regular guest appearances on television series including “24,” “Dexter” and “Smallville.”
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
LONDON (AP) — A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey. The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southward Crown Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sex activity without consent. The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013. Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. He has been free on bail. The jury includes two alternates.
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson's in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin says the bodies of Jack Janway; his wife, Terry Janway; and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway. Hamlin says investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Johnson's race team has announced it is withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.
Ryan Seacrest will host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak retires next year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year. Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. Sajak recently announced the upcoming 41st season would be his last on the show. It’s the latest hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular “American Idol” host who also now rings in the new year for many on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Seacrest in his statement also praised Vanna White, another mainstay of “Wheel of Fortune.” Both White and Sajak have been on the show since the early 1980s.
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum 'dumbfounded' as hunt for culprit intensifies
ROME (AP) — An American tourist tells The Associated Press he was “dumbfounded” when he found a fellow tourist carving graffiti in the wall of Rome's Colosseum. Ryan Lutz, of Orange, California, filmed the incident and posted the video on social media. The message reading “Ivan+Haley 23” appeared on the Colosseum as residents already were complaining about hordes of tourists flooding the Eternal City. Italy’s culture and tourism ministers have vowed to find and punish the man who put his name and that of his apparent girlfriend on the monument. Lutz told the AP on Tuesday that he tried confronting the culprit “and all he could do is like smile at me.”
Paul McCartney's rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Portrait Gallery is offering a fresh perspective on The Beatles with an exhibition of band’s-eye-view images taken by Paul McCartney as the group shot to global fame. Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said the 250-piece exhibit, which is subtitled “Eyes of the Storm,” is a chance to see "Beatlemania from the inside out.” The photos taken in England, France and the United States in 1963 and 1964 capture The Beatles’ journey from cramped dressing rooms to stadium shows and luxury hotels. McCartney says he was documenting the “crazy whirlwind that we were living through. The exhibit opens Wednesday and will be at the London gallery until Oct. 1.
Klimt painting sets European record with $108 million price tag at Sotheby's auction in London
LONDON (AP) — A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt has sold for 85.3 million pounds ($108.4 million), in London, making it the most expensive artwork ever auctioned in Europe. “Dame mit Fächer,” or Lady with a Fan, sold at Sotheby’s on Tuesday for 74 million pounds ($94.35 million). The higher final figure includes a charge on top of the sale price known as the buyer’s premium. The sale price exceeded the presale estimate of 65 million pounds, or $80 million. It also beat the previous European auction record of $104.3 million including buyer’s premium paid for Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture “Walking Man I” at Sotheby’s in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.