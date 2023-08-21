Angry reaction as Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth without consent
MADRID (AP) — The man who leads the Spanish soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players moments after Spain won the Women's World Cup. Criticism from the Spanish government and the soccer world rained down on Luis Rubiales for his conduct while reveling in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final in Australia. Rubiales grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture while standing close to 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía. He then kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field. Players’ union FIFPRO says the kiss was “deeply lamentable.”
Court documents suggest reason for police raid of Kansas newspaper
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
A store owner was killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California store owner has been fatally shot after a dispute over a LGBTQ Pride flag outside her business. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday night. They say an armed suspect was later located and killed after a confrontation with deputies. He hasn’t been identified yet. According to sheriff’s officials, the man made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the clothing store. Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.
'Barbie' for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide
NEW YORK (AP) — Still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? This Sunday, you’ll be able to catch up for $4 a ticket in movie theaters nationwide. Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 27. For one day, all movies — in all formats and at all showtimes — will be $4 at participating theaters. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal. Last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day was judged an enormous success. An estimated 8.1 million moviegoers bought $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3, making it the highest attended day of the year in cinemas.
If you can't beat them, eat them: Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs this summer
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But the crabs are here to stay, so a farm lobby group and fishing associations are behind a series of events this summer trying to introduce a staple of American summertime fare to Italian palates. There are crabs on the grill and linguini with crabs in spicy tomato sauce.
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million in lost wages to manager fired after arrest of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Starbucks has been ordered to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages to a former regional manager who was fired after two Black men were arrested at a Starbucks in 2018. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the judge’s ruling was over past and future lost compensation, as well as tax damages. The ex-manager Shannon Phillips was awarded $25.6 million in June. She alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests. A jury found that race was a determinative factor in Phillips’ firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.
Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon, ending operations in protected area
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, an important decision that will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region that’s home to two uncontacted tribes and is a hotspot of biodiversity. With over 90% of the ballots counted, around six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 43, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world’s most biodiverse regions.
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison
DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari is expected to be sent to prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced in federal court Monday. U.S. government prosecutors are also seeking an estimated $25 million in penalties from Larry Rudolph. He was found guilty in federal court last year for mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, Bianca Rudolph. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend with the help of the insurance money.
Women's World Cup teams head home to different futures
SYDNEY (AP) — Many teams headed home from the Women’s World Cup with uncertain futures. The struggle for funding, support and recognition will continue for countries like Nigeria and Jamaica. For others the tournament was a stepping stone. Germany, Brazil, Canada and the United States begin the post-tournament soul-searching about what went wrong. The next major tournament for women’s soccer is next year’s Olympics in France. FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said before the final that “there will be millions and millions of women and girls around the world who will sign up to play football for the first time ever after this World Cup.”
As world warms, Sweden sees opportunity to grow its young wine industry
NYHAMNSLÄGE, Sweden (AP) — Sweden isn't the place that connoisseurs would define as prime wine country and its commercial vineyards are still tiny compared to France, Italy or Spain. But with climate change making for warmer and longer growing seasons and new varieties of grapes adapted to this landscape, it's a growing industry. One winemaker calls Sweden “the new frontier of winemaking.” Its growth comes as drought, rising heat and other extreme weather events are forcing traditional wine-growing regions to reassess their methods.
