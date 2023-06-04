Russia's most famous icon handed over from museum to church despite protests
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Orthodox believers are celebrating Trinity Sunday with Russia’s most famous icon transferred from a museum to Moscow’s main cathedral despite the keepers’ vociferous protests. The Trinity icon by Andrei Rublev that was kept in Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery since the 1920s was moved to Christ the Savior Cathedral for the holiday on President Vladimir Putin’s order. Putin’s sudden order to hand over the 15th-century icon to the church came despite protests from the Tretyakov keepers that the icon was too fragile to move. Observers saw Putin’s abrupt order to transfer the icon to the cathedral as a reflection of his desire to strengthen ties with the church which has strongly supported the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. The headset will also serve to test the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. The stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement be be made Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple is also likely discuss other products and software during the event. But the show's star is expected to be a pair of goggles that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company wasn’t always the first to try its hand at making a particular device
Warsaw City Hall: Half a million people turn out to protest Poland's right-wing government
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An enormous anti-government march is taking place in Warsaw. Poles traveled from across the country to voice their anger Sunday at a right-wing government that has eroded democratic norms. Warsaw City Hall hall estimated that up to a half-million people took part. The march is being held on the 34th anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1989 after Poland emerged from decades of communist rule. Critics argue that a recently passed law that would allow a commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland will be used by the ruling party to remove opposition party leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other rivals from public life.
What led Capitol Police to stop a youth performance of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’
Video of a youth children’s choir being cut off as it was singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” in the U.S. Capitol has spread widely on social media. Leaders of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir claim they were told by police at the scene of the May 26 show that the performance was considered a demonstration that some might find offensive. But Capitol Police say it was only cut short because they were unaware at the time that the group had permission to be there. Three Republican Congress members from South Carolina and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy issued a joint statement saying that the Speaker’s office had invited the choir to the Capitol.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
Florida woman charged with child neglect after her car catches fire as she was allegedly shoplifting
OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces aggravated child neglect and arson charges after her car became engulfed in flames while she was allegedly shoplifting at a mall. An Oviedo Police Department arrest record says security saw Alicia Moore and an unknown man shoplifting in a department store. Police say Moore began leaving the store to see her car engulfed in flames and dropped the merchandise before she left. The arrest report indicates Moore left children inside the vehicle. Bystanders at the mall saw the car and rescued the children inside. Police say one child suffered first degree burns “to her face and ears." The public defender’s office didn't immediately return an email message seeking comment.
How the most 'incompetent talk show host of all time' keeps getting guests
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Its titular star, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrity guests through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, Andre is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday on Adult Swim, boasting a star-studded list of guests in the episodes to come, including Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne and Jon Hamm.
Cardinal performs rite to restore Vatican altar desecrated by man's naked protest
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica has performed a special rite at the basilica's main altar. That, after it was desecrated when a man stripped naked and hopped on the altar with the words “Save children of Ukraina” written on his back. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti performed the penitential rite for the desecration of the altar with other priests and members of the faithful on Saturday. The naked protest on Thursday was the latest incident of disturbances at the Vatican in recent months.
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional. In a ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law was both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” The Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company that filed the complaint said the law would negatively impact them because they produce “drag-centric performances, comedy sketches, and plays” with no age restrictions. The Tennessee drag law marks the second major proposal targeting LGBTQ+ people passed by state lawmakers this year. Earlier, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a GOP-backed law that bans most gender-affirming care, which is being challenged in court.
Rain brings much-needed relief to firefighters battling Nova Scotia wildfires
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Officials in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province Nova Scotia said a wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is now largely contained because of rain. The fire is about 85% contained and official say it is unlikely to grow due to a combination of firefighting efforts and long-awaited rain. The blaze that broke out Sunday in the Halifax area raced through a number of subdivisions, consuming about 200 structures -- including 151 homes -- and forcing the evacuation of more than 16,000 people. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says rain has brought relief,
