Mexico search set to find world's most endangered porpoises
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials and the conservation group Sea Shepherd say experts will set out in two ships in a bid to locate the few remaining vaquita marina, the world's most endangered marine mammal. Mexico environment secretary said experts from the United States, Canada and Mexico will use binoculars, sighting devices and acoustic monitors to try to pinpoint the location of the tiny, elusive porpoises. The trip will run from May 10 to May 27 in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place the vaquita lives. The group will travel in a Sea Shepherd vessel and a Mexican boat.
Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for." West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it's reviewing the matter.
Oath Keepers' Rhodes seeks leniency in Jan. 6 sentence
Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, say he doesn’t deserve any more time behind bars when he’s sentenced this month. While the Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison, defense attorneys are urging the judge to sentence Rhodes to the time behind bars he has already served. Rhodes has been locked up since his arrest in January 2022. Rhodes is expected to be sentenced on May 25 after his November conviction in one of the most serious cases brought to so far in the Jan. 6 attack.
Vermont bans owning, running paramilitary training camps
Vermont has made it a crime to own or operate paramilitary training camps in the state. Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Monday signed legislation introduced in response to a firearms training facility in southwestern Vermont built without permits that neighbors called a menace. Violators face up to five years in prison or a fine up to $50,000 or both. The gun violence prevention group led by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, of Arizona, praised Vermont’s law. A senior counsel says Vermont joins 25 other states that prohibit firearms training for anti-government paramilitary activity.
Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Bayreuth, dies at 86
NEW YORK (AP) — Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany's Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died. She was 86. Her publicist, David Lee Brewer, says Bumbry died Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna. She had a stroke on Oct. 20. After her debut at the Richard Wagner Festival in July 1961, she sang at a White House state dinner and made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1965. She sang 216 performances at the Met.
AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in the journalism categories of public service and breaking news photography for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The AP's coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage. The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards. The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips
NEW YORK (AP) — A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters’ strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips. “Scream VI” won best movie, “The Last of Us” was crowned best TV show, Jenna Ortega won best performance in a TV show for “Wednesday” and Tom Cruise took home the best performance in a movie for “Top Gun: Maverick.” MTV filled the show with dozens of old clips, like an all-star 2001 performance of “Lady Marmalade” and Lizzo belting out her hit “Juice” in 2019.
Set to host, UK taking Eurovision very seriously this year
LONDON (AP) — There’s nothing like nearly winning to wake people up. And the U.K.’s second-place position at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest helped to kickstart widespread enthusiasm for 2023’s edition. Sam Ryder’s “Space Man” restored the nation’s interest with his smiling enthusiasm, soaring vocals and great song especially after a long series of dismal results for the country. The U.K. is hosting this year's event in Liverpool in lieu of last year's winner, Ukraine, given the ongoing Russian invasion. One of this year's hosts, Julia Sánina, is Ukrainian and said she felt a warm welcome in Liverpool. The semifinals begin May 9 and the final is May 13.
Review: All creatures great and small in 'Guardians 3'
When Peter Quill pressed play on Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” it would have been hard to imagine that James Gunn’s space opera would lead to something as sincere, poignant and kinda cornball as the trilogy-ending “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “Come and get your love” has turned out to be a legit invitation, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Vol. 3” is a messy and overstuffed finale. But it's got heart. Gunn has taken a woebegone B-team or C-team of comic book oddballs and cast them into a cosmic tapestry of weirdos and misfits, ranging wildly in size, shape, color and dancing ability.
76ers' Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden met with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao before a playoff game. Then he signed his sneakers and gave them to Hao after scoring 42 points and making the winning shot in overtime. The 20-year-old Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others. Harden learned Hao was a fan of his and the two struck up a friendship over FaceTime. Harden also donated sneakers and money toward Hao's recovery. Hao recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility and said he may move with his family back to China.
