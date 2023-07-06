An already full-tilt movie franchise turns it up a notch in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'
NEW YORK (AP) — There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet. But in the kinetic, headlong world of “Mission: Impossible,” the pressure to keep upping the ante — like the films’ always-running star — never stops. A year after the box-office dominance of “Maverick”, McQuarrie and Cruise are back with another high-flying spectacle of daring-do. Similar to “Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is a state-of-the-art action extravaganza of old-school technique, made with star power, practical effects and stunt work designed to prompt exclamations of “He did what?”
Johnny Knoxville on the art of pranking and adjusting to life after stunts
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to head injuries. In the decades since he rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of. But his most recent one was different. Now, by doctor’s orders, he is having to get creative to chase that adrenaline fix through safer means. His latest attempt is with his “Jackass Forever” co-star, Eric Andre, and Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe on their new series, “The Prank Panel,” which premieres Sunday on ABC. Doing work tame enough to be on network television has been a major but necessary lifestyle adjustment for the thrill-seeking stuntman.
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. In an Instagram post shared in Spanish on Martin's page and English on Yosef's page, the couple said that they are ending their marriage after long considering “transforming our relationship.” Martin’s publicity team confirmed the accuracy of the post to The Associated Press. No other details were provided. Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, were married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino. Yosef and Martin had two other children together: 4-year-old Lucía and 3-year-old Renn.
Kevin Spacey's accuser denies the defense claim that he made up sex assault, says 'it was horrific'
LONDON (AP) — A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch has denied making up the allegations. Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs alleged to the accuser on Thursday that many parts of his story were “completely untrue.” The man replied that the assault was real and he’d kept the “horrific” incident bottled up for years. The man is one of four who say the two-time Academy Award winner assaulted them in Britain between 2001 and 2013. The 63-year-old Spacey is standing trial in a London court on 12 charges that include sexual assault and indecent assault. He denies all the allegations.
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and New York manager Aaron Boone spoke Thursday with Pete Stendel, the YES Network cameraman who sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by Henderson’s errant throw Wednesday night. Positioned right next to the Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Stendel was struck by a hurried throw by Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning. The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd.
Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her. Cleotha Abston is charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and putting her in an SUV. Her body was found days later near an abandoned duplex. He has pleaded not guilty. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty. No trial date has been set. An autopsy determined that Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer and songwriter who had international success, dies at 48
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died at age 48. Her sisters said Lee suffered from depression for years and died Wednesday by suicide. They credited her for working "tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene." Lee started off as a Mandopop singer and later released albums in Cantonese and English. She was known for her powerful voice and live performances. Her English song “Do You Want My Love” made a Billboard dance chart in 1999. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song.
UK court rejects a government bid to withhold Boris Johnson's messages from a COVID-19 inquiry
LONDON (AP) — A U.K. court has rejected the British government’s request to keep former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries from being made public at an official COVID-19 inquiry. The Cabinet Office took the unusual step of bringing a legal challenge after the retired judge chairing the inquiry into Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic ordered the Conservative government to release full copies of Johnson’s documents. Government officials argued the documents and messages were “unambiguously irrelevant” to how the government handled COVID-19. The judges who ruled in the Cabinet Office’s case on Thursday said Johnson’s diaries and notebooks were “very likely to contain information about decision-making” relating to the pandemic.
Aretha Franklin's sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Five years after music superstar Aretha Franklin's death, her final wishes are still unsettled. An unusual trial starts next Monday in suburban Detroit where a jury will decide which of two handwritten wills should control her estate. Both documents were found in Franklin's home months after she died in 2018. One of her sons says a 2010 document should mainly control the estate. Two others are banking on a 2014 document that was discovered under couch cushions. Franklin was a global star for decades, known especially for hits like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect.” She died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here's why
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy, and customers are taking notice. Last fall, for example, many balked at Dunkin’s decision to stop offering a free drink on their birthday and instead give them triple loyalty points on their purchase. Some experts say the cost of maintaining loyalty programs, as well as recent impacts of inflation and changes in consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are among the reasons why companies may be pulling back. Meanwhile, some chains have argued that rewards adjustments reflect customer behavior.
