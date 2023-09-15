Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children. In a joint statement, they said they “have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage." They said their "journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” People magazine first reported the breakup. The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18.
Alaska lawmaker's husband was flying meat from hunting camp when crash occurred, authorities say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the plane flown by the husband of Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola was carrying a load of moose meat from a remote hunting camp when it crashed, killing him earlier this week. Eugene Peltola Jr. was the only person aboard the plane when it crashed Tuesday. The chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board had said the plane appeared to have crashed upon takeoff after Peltola dropped off a hunter and equipment in western Alaska. But an Alaska State Troopers spokesperson says the plane crashed shortly after takeoff while carrying a load of meat from two hunters. A federal investigative team arrived at the site Friday.
British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions
LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions. The 33-year-old Lucy Letby was sentenced last month to life in prison with no chance of release. A jury at Manchester Crown Court found her guilty of the seven murders between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England. Officials at the Court of Appeal in London said on Friday that they had received an application for permission to appeal against the convictions.
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at 'Beetlejuice' show before she was ejected
DENVER (AP) — Surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play. That's the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. Boebert and another guest were escorted from the play Sunday after audience members accused two guests of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. Boebert's campaign manager confirmed her ejection but denied the allegations of vaping. Boebert is running for reelection in a western Colorado congressional district. She has built a national profile with a combative style that has grabbed media headlines.
Tony Award-winner Michael McGrath, mourned as 'adorable, mischievous, brilliant,' dies at 65
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael McGrath, a Broadway character actor who shined in zany, feel-good musicals and won a Tony Award for “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” has died. He was 65. McGrath was in over a dozen Broadway shows including “Plaza Suite,” “She Loves Me,” “Tootsie” and “Spamalot” as well as on television as the sidekick to Martin Short on “The Martin Short Show.” In 2012, McGrath won the Tony for best actor in a featured musical role playing wise guy Cookie McGee in “Nice Work If You Can Get It” starring Matthew Broderick and Kelli O’Hara. His publicist says McGrath died Thursday at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey.
One American, two Russians ride Russian capsule to the International Space Station
MOSCOW (AP) — One American and two Russians have arrived at the International Space Station. The trio blasted off Friday from Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. They docked at the space station three hours later. The three were supposed to fly last spring, but their original capsule was needed as a replacement for another crew. That crew will ride it home later this month after an extended one year stay. Their own capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the station. The new crew includes two rookies and a veteran who is making his fifth trip to space.
Princess Diana's sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million
LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana has sold at auction for $1.1 million. The price is many times its presale estimate and a record for an item owned by the late royal. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep in a grid of white ones was bought by an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale. The auction house had valued it at between $50,000 and $80,000 ahead of two weeks of bidding that ended Thursday. The previous record for a piece of Diana memorabilia was $604,800 for a Victor Edelstein-designed ballgown sold by Sotheby’s in January.
A German tailor who specializes in bespoke lederhosen is in high demand ahead of Oktoberfest
BAD HINDELANG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s city of Munich is getting ready to tap the kegs for Oktoberfest. That means Bavaria state residents and foreign regulars of the world’s most conspicuous beer party are getting ready to drink and celebrate while showing off their traditional lederhosen. Bavarians have worn the knee-long leather pants with suspenders and embroidery for hundreds of years. They own everyday lederhosen and special pairs for weddings, harvest festivals and hunting season. These days, lederhosen-style garments made in China are available online for less than 100 euros, or $107. Revelers preferring a more classic look book an appointment with leather tailor Klaus Bensmann for customized, handmade britches. The elaborately embroidered ones for occasions like Oktoberfest run 1,500-1,800 euros.
Apple will update iPhone 12 in France after regulators said it emitted too much radiation
PARIS (AP) — Apple has agreed to install updates for iPhone 12 smartphones in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model. The regulators said it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company insists the phones are safe, and that the problem raised by France is related to a specific testing protocol. France’s government asked Apple to issue a software update to address the problem or face a recall. Apple said in a statement Friday that it will issue a software update for users in France. The iPhone 12’s radiation levels are still much lower than what scientific studies consider potentially harmful to users.
After attacks, British prime minister says American XL Bully dogs are dangerous and will be banned
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described American XL Bully dogs as a “danger to our communities” and announced plans to ban them following a public outcry after a series of recent attacks. Sunak says he has asked government ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully, which isn’t recognized as a breed by groups such as the Kennel Club in Britain or the American Kennel Club in the United States. He says in a post on social media that after the breed is defined, the United Kingdom will ban the animals under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.