Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.” The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Albany and Syracuse in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.
Hillary Clinton returning to the White House for an arts event next week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House, attending an arts event next week with first lady Jill Biden. The White House announced that Clinton is scheduled to appear Tuesday to help honor the 2023 winners of the Praemium Imperiale, a global prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. Praemium Imperiale laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Bill Clinton and the then-first lady in 1994.
Tom Brady has a new job as a strategic adviser for Delta Air Lines
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a long-term strategic adviser. Financial terms of the partnership aren't being disclosed. Delta says Brady will help with marketing and also work on developing training and teamwork tools for airline employees. He will also appear on a series of video interviews that are conducted by Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Brady says he and his teammates flew on Delta many times and he has “loved and respected” the airline.
MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp. ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.
Carl Nassib, first openly gay player to play in NFL games, announces his retirement
Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay. Nassib made his announcement on Instagram. He says it's a “bittersweet moment" and he's ready to move on from football.
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry'
LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are back, and they’ve brought a few famous friends. The band is releasing “Hackney Diamonds,” its first album of new songs in 18 years. The record features guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Poignantly, it also features Charlie Watts, the stalwart Stones drummer who died in 2021 after almost six decades in the band. His drumming, recorded in 2019, features on two of the album’s dozen tracks. Drummer Steve Jordan plays on the rest. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to London’s Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, which will be released Oct. 20.
Grizzly bear blamed for fatal Montana mauling and Idaho attack is killed after breaking into a house
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials say a grizzly bear that fatally mauled a woman on a forest trail west of Yellowstone National Park this summer and attacked a man in Idaho in 2020 has been killed after it broke into a house near West Yellowstone. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says in a statement Wednesday that a homeowner reported that a bear with a cub broke through a kitchen window and taken a container of dog food early Saturday. Later that day agency workers captured the cub and shot the 10-year-old female grizzly. Genetic testing confirmed the bear was involved in the fatal attack on 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Kansas in July, as well as the attack in Idaho. Officials are looking for a zoo to take the cub.
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.
Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team's practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports. Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance. The basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold-out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
