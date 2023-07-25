Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
NEW YORK (AP) — SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Their picket sign-waving show of solidary hit 12 days into the actors strike and a day after a Variety reporter questioned the lack of A-listers. Jessica Chastain and Brendan Fraser were among those joining the throngs of demonstrators. Actors and union representatives took turns giving fiery speeches in the heart of Times Square while tourists gawked and passing trucks honked in support. At times, they took aim at the corporate lights and billboards around them, including the Walt Disney-owned ESPN and ABC studios alongside the rally.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten or attacked agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one bite by the German shepherd required a hospital visit. A Biden family spokesperson says the White House is a uniquely stressful place for pets and that the president and first lady are working to make the situation better for everyone. A Secret Service spokesperson says the agency takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of its employees. The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained the records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson will perform 50 hours of community service to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home. Los Angeles prosecutors say Tuesday that the 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked. Davidson has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and entered an 18-month diversion program that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, and an order to obey all laws. Prosecutors have said previously that Davidson's recklessness led to a “serious collision" with the Beverly Hills home on March 4.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being threatened with contempt of Congress. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says his House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Zuckerberg in contempt. A vote on the charges in the full House could come this fall. Republicans said Zuckerberg has “willfully refused” to comply with a February subpoena. A spokesperson for Meta says they have been providing the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents and will continue to do so. If the House were to hold Zuckerberg in contempt, the Justice Department would decide whether to prosecute him.
First panda born in France says goodbye and heads to China
PARIS (AP) — The first panda ever born in France bid farewell to the French zoo where it grew up and set off Tuesday for its new home in China. The 264-pound panda peered out of the cage as staff at the Beauval Zoo south of Paris paid an emotional farewell. Its name is Yuan Meng, which means ‘’the realization of a wish” or “accomplishment of a dream.” Crowds of well-wishers waved goodbye. Yuan Meng was born in 2017 to parents at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China. The mother later gave birth to twin pandas. All the offspring are meant to be eventually be sent to China.
At RAGBRAI, 'the ride will provide' is the mantra for thousands as they bike across Iowa
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writer Dave Skretta is one of the thousands of bicyclists riding across Iowa in the annual RAGBRAI event. The Iowa native has ridden the 500-mile trek many times. He says each time brings new twists and turns but the friendships are a bedrock feature for everyone. Some of his fellow riders say it's like hanging out with family. Skretta also says the memories never stop flowing. And sometimes those are important to get through the challenging days.
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says one of its agents was driving Gov. Ron DeSantis' vehicle in a motorcade when it was involved in a multi-car accident in Tennessee. DeSantis was uninjured while traveling Tuesday to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid. The chain reaction crash happened on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga. Police say traffic slowed, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another. Police say the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles. Police and DeSantis' campaign spokesperson say the Republican White House hopeful was unhurt. Police say one DeSantis staff member suffered a minor injury. DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
Lottery players now have a shot at a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $820 million, days after someone hit a Powerball prize that topped $1 billion. The huge Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize. It follows a $1.08 billion prize won by a player Wednesday in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner of that prize. Jackpots in the two lottery games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely that the grand prize rolls over again and again. The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18. That’s 27 drawings without a big winner.
Legal dispute facing Texan 'Sassy Trucker' in Dubai shows the limits of speech in UAE
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” has been stuck in Dubai for weeks after an altercation at a car rental agency. It's the latest case showing the limits of speech in this skyscraper-studded city-state. The case against 29-year-old Tierra Young Allen comes as the seven sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates have rules that strictly govern speech far beyond what’s common in Western nations. A middle finger raised in a traffic dispute, a text message calling someone a name or swearing in public easily can spark criminal cases — something that foreign tourists who flock here may not realize until it is too late.
Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz for showing bias toward the prosecution. The unanimous decision Monday followed a June recommendation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission. That panel said Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sometimes allowed her emotions to overcome her judgment and violated several rules governing judicial conduct in her actions toward Cruz's attorneys. Those included unfairly chastising them after they rested their case. Scherer retired from the bench at the end of last month. Cruz received a life sentence at the conclusion of the six-month penalty trial for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
