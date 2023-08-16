DeSantis' appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Walt Disney World say a Florida judge should rule without trial against Disney as the company fights Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the governing district. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Tuesday asked the judge for a summary judgment that would rule in their favor. The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis. In the other lawsuit, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.
Tech company behind Kentucky school bus problems had similar issues in Ohio last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The company behind a disastrous change to a Kentucky city’s school bus routes that resulted in more than a week of canceled classes had similar problems in two cities in neighboring Ohio last year. Bus-routing vendor AlphaRoute has pitched its mathematical models and machine-learning technology as a way of saving money and smoothing out complex bus routes in school districts around the U.S. It has touted its connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But the algorithm-driven solutions have not always been successful. Both Cincinnati and Columbus school districts dropped the company last year after the realities of the technology did not live up to the promises.
OK, we can relax. The iPhone 'hang up' button might not be moving much after all
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone's “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm. The latest test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone's operating software, shows the red button right back in the center of the phone dialpad where it's always been. Of course, it's always dangerous to draw firm conclusions from beta software releases, which are intended both to help engineers hunt down bugs and to gauge user reaction to changes large and small.
Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor. Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired. The new analysis from an Arizona-based expert in ballistics and forensic testing of the reconstructed firearms says the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed. The report was released publicly Tuesday.
Retired professor charged with stealing rare jewelry from well-heeled acquaintances
NEW YORK (AP) — A retired political science professor who traveled in Washington’s elite social circles has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from his wealthy acquaintances. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 79-year-old Lawrence Gray sold at least seven rare and valuable stolen items, including diamond earrings, a pink sapphire brooch, and a 19th century gold pocket watch. Gray was the longtime romantic partner of the late Washington socialite Jacqueline Quillen. In 2021, he settled a lawsuit with Quillen's sons, who accused him of stealing expensive heirlooms, paintings and cash from both Quillen and her friends. Gray has also been charged with theft in Rhode Island. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in both states.
Accounts of 'body checks' at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Accounts of contestants being forced to strip to their underwear for "body checks” during the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant earlier this month have shocked the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Contestants are now speaking out and charges of sexual harassment have been filed against the local organizers. A lawyer representing seven of the contestants says the “body checks” took place in a hotel ballroom, with about two dozen people present, including men. The lawyer says five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless. One of the contestants, a 23-year-old model who represented West Java province, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled the lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made in 2021 about the company’s policy requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Steele posted on social media Tuesday that she is leaving the company, where she has worked since 2007, so that she can more freely exercise her First Amendment rights. According to her lawsuit, Steele was taken off the air for 10 days and removed from some high profile assignments after saying on a podcast that it was “sick” for a company to mandate the vaccine. ESPN in June offered to settle the suit for just over $500,000. Terms of the ultimate settlement were not immediately released.
Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay, North American dates kick off this December
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has rescheduled her North American concert dates. In June, the pop superstar suffered a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The Celebration Tour was then postponed. Originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, her tour will now start on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena. The rescheduled North American tour will immediately follow, beginning December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 2024. Concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee have been canceled.
Mother drowns trying to save son at waterfall and father rescues another son trapped by boulders
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts mother has drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a popular New Hampshire waterfall. New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says another son who jumped in to help became lodged in boulders and was rescued by his father. The family of five and a friend were at Franconia Falls in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Heidi Murphy says the mother “began to immediately have trouble” in the water. Two other children jumped in to help, but one became lodged in the rocks. The father found the mother and began CPR, but she was unable to be revived. The father then made it over to his son and pulled him to safety.
Judge blocks Internet Archive from sharing copyrighted books
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved a permanent injunction against the online Internet Archive from scanning and sharing copyrighted books already made available by publishers. The judge had already ruled in March that the Internet Archive had illegally offered free e-editions of 127 books in copyright, including works by J.D. Salinger and Toni Morrison. Four leading publishers had sued the Archive in 2020 in response to its establishing a “National Emergency Library” early in the pandemic, when most libraries and bookstores were shutdown. The Archive had contended that it was protected by fair use and that it had a larger mission to make information as widely accessible as possible.
