North Korea asserts US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned with American society
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned at the inequality of American society. Private 2nd Class Travis King entered North Korea while on a tour of a Korean border village, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said King told investigators that he had decided to enter North Korea because he “harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.” It says King also expressed his willingness to seek refuge in North Korea or a third country.
Retired professor charged with stealing rare jewelry from well-heeled acquaintances
NEW YORK (AP) — A retired political science professor who traveled in Washington’s elite social circles has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from his wealthy acquaintances. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 79-year-old Lawrence Gray sold at least seven rare and valuable stolen items, including diamond earrings, a pink sapphire brooch, and a 19th century gold pocket watch. Gray was the longtime romantic partner of the late Washington socialite Jacqueline Quillen. In 2021, he settled a lawsuit with Quillen's sons, who accused him of stealing expensive heirlooms, paintings and cash from both Quillen and her friends. Gray has also been charged with theft in Rhode Island. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in both states.
Accounts of 'body checks' at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Accounts of contestants being forced to strip to their underwear for "body checks” during the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant earlier this month have shocked the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Contestants are now speaking out and charges of sexual harassment have been filed against the local organizers. A lawyer representing seven of the contestants says the “body checks” took place in a hotel ballroom, with about two dozen people present, including men. The lawyer says five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless. One of the contestants, a 23-year-old model who represented West Java province, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled the lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made in 2021 about the company’s policy requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Steele posted on social media Tuesday that she is leaving the company, where she has worked since 2007, so that she can more freely exercise her First Amendment rights. According to her lawsuit, Steele was taken off the air for 10 days and removed from some high profile assignments after saying on a podcast that it was “sick” for a company to mandate the vaccine. ESPN in June offered to settle the suit for just over $500,000. Terms of the ultimate settlement were not immediately released.
Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay, North American dates kick off this December
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has rescheduled her North American concert dates. In June, the pop superstar suffered a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The Celebration Tour was then postponed. Originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, her tour will now start on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena. The rescheduled North American tour will immediately follow, beginning December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 2024. Concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee have been canceled.
Judge blocks Internet Archive from sharing copyrighted books
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved a permanent injunction against the online Internet Archive from scanning and sharing copyrighted books already made available by publishers. The judge had already ruled in March that the Internet Archive had illegally offered free e-editions of 127 books in copyright, including works by J.D. Salinger and Toni Morrison. Four leading publishers had sued the Archive in 2020 in response to its establishing a “National Emergency Library” early in the pandemic, when most libraries and bookstores were shutdown. The Archive had contended that it was protected by fair use and that it had a larger mission to make information as widely accessible as possible.
HP fails to derail claims that it bricks scanners on multifunction printers when ink runs low
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — HP Inc. has failed to shunt aside claims in a lawsuit that it disables scanners and other functions on its multifunction printers whenever the ink runs low. The suit claims that HP's so-called “all-in-one” printers provide consumers no indication the devices require printer ink to scan documents or send faxes. The plaintiffs contend that HP deliberately hides this fact from consumers to boost profits from lucrative ink sales. A federal judge dismissed an earlier version of the complaint but allowed plaintiffs to revise it. On Aug. 10, the judge allowed the case to proceed.
Suspect in Maryland trampoline park shooting killed ex-wife's boyfriend, police say
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at an indoor trampoline park north of Baltimore was visiting his daughter there when he shot his ex-wife’s boyfriend and fled. Thirty-year-old Quinton Walker was arrested less than two hours after the shooting, which unfolded around 7 p.m. Saturday at a Sky Zone in suburban Maryland. The victim, 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead, died after being rushed to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. Walker called 911 to turn himself in. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Algeria bans 'Barbie' almost a month after movie's local release
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The film “Barbie” has been pulled from theaters in Algeria almost a month after it opened in the North African country. Online news outlet 24H Algerie said Algeria’s Ministry of Culture and Arts notified cinemas in Algiers, Oran and Constantine to “immediately” pull the movie. Neither the ministry nor the Algerian Audiovisual Regulatory Authority commented on the reported directive or provided a rationale for it. The move comes after authorities in Kuwait and Lebanon banned the live action movie based on the American fashion dolls for allegedly threatening conservative values. Some people in Algeria protested the cancellation on social media, posting their complaints along with the hashtag “#IAmBarbie.” Others denounced it as “censorship” and “bigotry."
WeWork sounds the alarm, prompting speculation around the company's future
NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork said last week there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business, prompting speculation around the future of the troubled workspace-sharing company. WeWork pointed to increased member churn, financial losses and the company’s need for cash, among other factors — and said that improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months would be crucial to maintaining operations. While the future remains unknown, experts say that risk of bankruptcy is on the table — bringing in questions around implications for the already-weakening world of office real estate.
