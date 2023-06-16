A nun commends Dodgers' handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy
The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans' diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year's Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They're going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.
Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home. One count of misdemeanor reckless driving was filed Friday. That's according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. Davidson’s arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment. Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving. Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock last month.
Grammys: Only 'human creators' eligible to win, recording academy says response to AI
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys Awards have introduced changes to its programming, including a new decision regarding artificial intelligence that says “only human creators are eligible” can win awards. The rules revealed Friday state that human creators must be responsible for a “meaningful” portion of the work. Other rules were also laid out: Album of the year nominees must be responsible for at least 20%. The number of nominees in the “Big Four” categories has decreased from 10 to eight, and best music film nominees no longer have to abide by a rule that stated five percent of the doc must be performance-based material.
Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain
NEW YORK (AP) — The next round of COVID-19 vaccines will target one of the latest versions of the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration's decision was announced Friday, one day after a panel of outside advisers supported the recipe change. The FDA told vaccine makers to provide protection against the omicron strain, known as XBB.1.5. Today’s shots include the original coronavirus and an earlier version of omicron. The three U.S. companies that make the shots said they had geared up to make many millions of new doses available for the fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will eventually decide who should get the new shots.
German archeologists find Bronze Age sword so well-preserved it 'almost shines'
BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a bronze sword made more than 3,000 years ago that is so well-preserved it “almost still shines” has been unearthed in Germany. Bavaria’s state office for the preservation of historical monuments says the sword, which is believed to date back to the end of the 14th century B.C. — the middle of the Bronze Age — was found during excavations last week in Noerdlingen, in southern Germany. It has a solid octagonal hilt and comes from a grave in which three people — a man, a woman and a boy — were buried in quick succession with bronze objects. It isn’t clear whether the three were related to each other and, if so, how.
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
CHICAGO (AP) — An American woman accused of helping to kill her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation to Bali nine years ago has changed her plea to guilty. Friday’s change-of-plea hearing in Chicago federal court is the latest in a story that has garnered international attention in part because of photographs of the suitcase, which seemed too small to hold an adult woman’s body. Heather Mack was convicted in Indonesia in 2015 of being an accessory to Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s murder with her then-boyfriend in a bid to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Mack served seven years before being deported in 2021.
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended within four months for showing a firearm on social media. He was suspended eight games in March after a video showed him with a gun in a strip club. The second video surfaced in May and showed him briefly flashing a gun while riding in the passenger seat of a car.
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.
Mass of rock slides down Swiss mountainside above evacuated village, narrowly missing settlement
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a huge mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement. Brienz was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose. In recent days, local officials have been warning that rock movements on the slope are accelerating. The local council says much of the rock mass tumbled toward Brienz on Thursday night. It adds that there's no damage to the village, but the rockslide left a “meters-high deposit” in front of the school building.
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The new blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries this week. No explanation was given, but it's apparently because of the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame. The Middle East distributor for the computer-animated Sony Pictures film did not respond to multiple requests for comment. No explicit bans of the film were announced, but there were indications that it will not reach screens. A source close to the film says there were no expectations it will be shown in the United Arab Emirates, for example, citing rigorous censorship of films aimed at children and young viewers.
