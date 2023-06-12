British man detained after climbing 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A British man has been detained after climbing more than half way up the world’s fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands. The Seoul fire agency says more than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-story Lotte World Tower on Monday morning after the man was spotted scaling the building. The man reached the 72nd floor before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building. Local media identified him as free climber George King-Thompson and report says he wanted to BASE-jump from the top of the building.
Philippines' Mayon Volcano spews lava in gentle eruption, thousands warned to be ready to flee
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano is gently spewing lava down its slopes, prompting officials to warn tens of thousands of villagers to be prepared to flee from their homes if the gentle eruption turns into a violent and life-threatening explosion. More than 13,000 people have left the mostly poor farming communities near Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations. But an unspecified number of residents remain in the permanent danger zone. The director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Monday the high-risk zone may be expanded should the eruption turn violent. Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press: “What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption. We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis.”
Report: Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and gives about $1.5 billion annually to back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the newspaper that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father. But he noted that the two “think alike.” Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.
Phoenix Mercury make travel 'adjustments' following airport incident with Brittney Griner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says the WNBA team will adjust its travel plans following Saturday's incident in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Nygaard would not say what changes will be made, citing league policy and safety concerns about the team's future road trips. Brittney Griner's teammates say they were startled when a “social media figure” confronted Griner at the airport. Airport officials eventually escorted the team's players to a different room with more privacy. The league says it approved charter flights to all road games this season for the All-Star after she returned from detainment in Russia.
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland Garros who missed the tournament because he is injured. Djokovic adds to the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021. He is the only man with at least three titles from each major. He also won 10 trophies at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.
German shepherd wounded in Ukraine gets new start as Hungarian police dog
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A German shepherd wounded during a rocket attack in northeastern Ukraine is now training with the police department in Hungary's capital. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Shrapnel blew away pieces of skull, damaged his jaw and severely mangled one ear. In Budapest, the dog is learning to interact with children, older adults and disabled people at police demonstrations and rehabilitation institutions. The senior officer who adopted Rambo says that “one can see through him that you can live a full life even when injured, and can be a useful member of society and do very diverse things.”
Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests in Australia rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The driver of a bus has been charged after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 in the nation’s most deadly road accident in almost 30 years. Police say the driver will appear in court on Tuesday on multiple charges of dangerous and negligent driving. Sunday’s crash occurred at a roundabout in New South Wales state. It is Australia’s most deadly road accident since 1994, when a bus skidded on its side across a highway and down a steep embankment in Brisbane, killing 12 people and injuring 38.
England's health service says it won't give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics
LONDON (AP) — England's publicly funded health service says it will not routinely offer puberty-blocking drugs to children at gender identity clinics. It says more evidence is needed about their potential benefits and harms. The National Health Service said Friday that “outside of a research setting, puberty-suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents.” Hormone blockers are drugs that pause puberty. They are sometimes prescribed to help children with gender dysphoria by giving them more time to consider their options. The issue of gender-affirming care for children isn't as heated in Britain as in the U.S., but it has ended up in the courts.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday. Police Chief Troy Finner says officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The other five victims are expected to survive. No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.
Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia's jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Native people to work together. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
