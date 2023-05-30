HBO estimates 2.9 million watched 'Succession' finale on Sunday night
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 2.9 million people watched or streamed the finale of its drama “Succession” this past weekend. That's a series record first-night count for the high-powered family drama. That number is expected to expand significantly when people who watched after the holiday weekend are taken into account. So far this season, “Succession” episodes have averaged 8.7 million viewers, taking into account people who watch after the first night. The last episode provides an answer to the question implied by the series title, about whether any of media magnate Logan Roy's children inherit his company. The numbers didn't approach the 19.8 million people who tuned in for the “Game of Thrones” finale night in 2019.
Church associate arrested in death of pastor, councilwoman gunned down outside her New Jersey home
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey prosecutors say they have arrested a church affiliate from Virginia on murder and gun charges in the February killing of a local councilwoman who was found fatally shot in her SUV outside her home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder and handgun charges in the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Ciccone says the investigation is still underway and did not directly address a motive in Dwumfour’s death. She says Bynum was linked to a church that Dwumfour belonged to, the Fire Congress Fellowship.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday. Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded not guilty.
Lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue defendant admit he carried out deadliest US antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawyer for the man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history has acknowledged that he planned and carried out the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue and made hateful statements about Jewish people. Defense attorney Judy Clarke told jurors Tuesday that Robert Bowers went to the Tree of Life synagogue and “shot every person he saw." Bowers went on trial Tuesday, more than four years after the attack that killed 11 worshippers. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces. The defense hopes to persuade the jury to spare his life.
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protects Sacklers from lawsuits
A federal court ruling has cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy courts did not have the authority to protect members of the Sackler family who own the company and who have not filed for bankruptcy protection from lawsuits. The concept is at the heart of Purdue’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits in a deal that would include $5.5 billion to $6 billion from Sackler family members.
Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality
A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world’s “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. Polluting companies often buy carbon credits to cancel out their emissions with projects that promise to absorb carbon dioxide out of the air, or prevent pollution. They’ve been under increasing scrutiny amid claims that benefits are exaggerated. The California resident who filed the lawsuit says she would not have flown Delta had she known more about the credits on which the airline relied.
Chipmaker Nvidia joins exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization
Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence. Nvidia Corp. joins tech titans like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft in the $1 trillion club. Its stock rose 5% in Tuesday trading, eclipsing $408 per share. Last week the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts.
No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. When the summer heat arrives, that vegetation will dry out and provide fresh tinder for wildfires. Public and private landowners are turning to goats as an environmentally friendly way to clear vegetation instead of using machines or chemical herbicides. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threaten to put them out of business.
Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals. It's stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals. It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA. But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today. Up-tempo play. The 3-point shot. The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert. The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.
