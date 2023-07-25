These Trader Joe's cookies may contain rocks. See the products under recall
NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday. The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023. According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets. For those who still have these cookies, the Monrovia, California-based chain is instructing customers to throw them away or return the products to any store for a full refund.
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
Lottery players now have a shot at a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $820 million, days after someone hit a Powerball prize that topped $1 billion. The huge Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize. It follows a $1.08 billion prize won by a player Wednesday in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner of that prize. Jackpots in the two lottery games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely that the grand prize rolls over again and again. The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18. That’s 27 drawings without a big winner.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a serious knee injury when he was hit by a jet ski. The Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines’ speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams. Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery.
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
ATLANTA (AP) — The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas. The moves could help Atlanta fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season. The Braves gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land Johnson. They got Hearn for cash considerations. He had been designated for assignment last week. The 32-year-old Johnson should provide immediate help. He was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA for the Rockies, having pitched 39 innings in 43 outings, striking out 58 and walking 25.
Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the Obama family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was 45-year-old Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. Campbell was employed by former President Obama and was visiting the island. The Obamas were not present at the home at the time of the accident. In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, called Campbell a “beloved part of our family.” The search for the missing paddleboarder started Sunday after reports from a fellow paddleboarder that he had struggled on the surface, went under and didn’t resurface.
Heat wave returns as Greece grapples with more wildfire evacuations
RHODES, Greece (AP) — A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. The latest evacuations orders were issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia. A blaze on the island of Rhodes continued to move inland on Tuesday. The flames torched mountainous forest areas including part of a nature reserve. European Union officials blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across the European continent. They noted that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.
Wildfires in Algeria leave at least 34 people dead and hundreds injured
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Authorities and local media say fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead. The local radio station keeping track of the grim toll said Tuesday that 23 of the fatalities were killed in the coastal Bejaia region. Among the dead were 10 soldiers encircled by flames during an evacuation, the Defense Ministry reported Monday night. Bejaia, part of the Berber-speaking Kabyle region east of Algiers, was the hardest-hit area, the local Soummam Radio reported on Tuesday. The report said 193 other people were injured.
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn't injured
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, say a car accident involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis happened when traffic slowed down and caused four cars in his motorcade to hit each other. DeSantis' 2024 Republican presidential campaign confirms he was involved in the accident on Tuesday while traveling to Tennessee campaign events and says he is uninjured. Police tell WTVC-TV one staff member suffered a minor injury. Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign haven't said who was driving the governor but say he is continuing on to his events. DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee. DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police say they have arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. Hokkaido police said Tuesday they arrested Runa Tamura, 29, and her father Osamu Tamura, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, the day before on suspicion of conspiring in beheading the victim and relocating his severed head in early July. While raiding the suspects’ home Tuesday, police arrested the female suspect's mother for allegedly helping in transporting and keeping the head at home.
In 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' smash success, audiences send message to Hollywood: Give us something new
NEW YORK (AP) — In the massive movie weekend of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” there were many winners. But one of the most important triumphs in the moviegoing monsoon of “Barbenheimer” was originality. Here are two movies that are neither sequels nor reboots pushing the box office to highs not seen in years. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” became a meme because of their worlds-apart differences, but they are each indelibly the work of those filmmakers. Hollywood’s biggest zeitgeist in years was propelled by a pair of movies without a roman numeral, a Jedi or a superhero in sight. At the same time, some of the most dependable franchises in movies, from Marvel to “Fast and the Furious,” are no longer leading the pack.
