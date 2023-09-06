4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have discovered four Roman-era swords with their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave near the Dead Sea. Researchers who published the preliminary findings in a newly released book on Wednesday propose that the arms were stashed in the remote cavern by Jewish rebels during an uprising against the Roman Empire in the 130s. The exceptionally intact artifacts were found about two months ago and tell a story of empire and rebellion, of long-distance conquest and local insurrection. The swords were dated based on their typology, and have not yet undergone radiocarbon dating.
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee is churning through the open waters of the Atlantic and is expected to soon become a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean. The storm was located about 1,265 miles (2,040 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands early Tuesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). It was not forecast to make landfall but is projected to pass just northeast of the British Virgin Islands. Lee is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday and develop into a major hurricane in a couple of days.
The Rolling Stones are set to unveil their new album at an event in London
LONDON (AP) — Excitement is building in London’s Hackney district, where The Rolling Stones are set to unveil their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed onstage by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon in a livestreamed event at 2:30 p.m., or 9:30 a.m. EDT. They are due to give details of the Stones’ first studio album of new songs since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005. The album is the first since drummer Charlie Watts died in in 2021. The announcement follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of landmarks in cities around the world.
Chiefs' All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night's game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie year in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.
3 sailors from Russia and France are rescued off Australian coast after sharks attacked their boat
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Three sailors from Russia and France have been rescued after the inflatable catamaran they were trying to sail in from Vanuatu to Australia came under attack from sharks. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says it responded to an alert on Wednesday from an emergency beacon and found that both hulls of the men’s 9-meter, or 30-foot, boat had been damaged after several attacks from sharks. The agency enlisted the help of a Panamanian-flagged ship, the vehicle-carrying “Dugong Ace,” which was able to complete the rescue and take the two Russians and one Frenchman aboard east of Australia in the Coral Sea.
Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming – or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks. Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. The ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season, but a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
MIAMI (AP) — Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday in Florida court. The court filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They had a daughter in 2020 and another last year. Jonas is seeking joint custody according to the divorce documents.
Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit
Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit. The airline said Tuesday that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.” Another passenger who witnessed the Aug. 26 incident says it happened while people were boarding in Las Vegas for a flight to Montreal. Air Canada says its procedures were not followed in this case, and it has contacted the passengers directly to apologize.
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado have jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season. No. 4 Florida State also climbed into the top-five with a resounding victory over LSU, which dropped from fifth to No. 14. Georgia remained No. 1 and Michigan held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received three first-place votes. Ohio State dropped two places to round out the top five.
With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, the US Open stars aren't just on court
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars aren't just on the tennis court at the U.S. Open. Plenty of bold-faced names show up in the seats and suites day after day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Obamas. The Biebers. Aaron Rodgers. Spike Lee. Lindsey Vonn. J Balvin. Aaron Judge. For the celebs, it’s a chance to see some high-level tennis for free and get some free publicity. For the tournament, it’s a chance to gain an extra bit of attention and position itself as an aspirational event. And the tennis players? They notice whose famous faces pop up on the overhead video screens in Arthur Ashe Stadium and hope to meet them.
