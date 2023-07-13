Kevin Spacey testifies in his own defense in his sexual assault trial at a London court
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has begun testifying in his sexual assault trial at a London court. His testimony Thursday in a London court could be the most consequential speaking part of his life. Spacey began by discussing how he got involved in the theater. He joked that his mother would say he began acting the moment he emerged from her womb. The testimony provided some light history on his life before delving into the serious matter before the court. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night. The next drawing is Saturday. If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $441.9 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $875 million over time. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing would be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. That top prize was nearly $253 million.
High times in Thailand: New weed laws draw tourists from across Asia
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s de facto legalization of marijuana last year has brought a wave of tourists from around Asia intrigued by the lure of the forbidden leaf. Even as more countries around the world legalize marijuana, Thailand has been the outlier in Asia, where several countries still have the death penalty for some cannabis offenses. Thailand’s cannabis industry has grown at lightning speed, with weed dispensaries now almost as common as the ubiquitous corner stores in some parts of the capital. Through February, nearly 6,000 licenses for cannabis-related businesses have been approved, including more than 1,600 in Bangkok alone, according to official figures. One shop manager in Bangkok says half of his customers are first-time weed users and most of them are Asians.
LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James plans to play next season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions at The ESPYS. James accepted the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA's career scoring leader. James had said at the end of last season that he wasn't sure if he would be back. He says the day he can't give everything to the game he will retire, but he told the crowd, “Lucky for you guys that day is not today.” The audience in Los Angeles greeted his words with a huge cheer.
FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart
News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats. National and international news outlets in recent days have cited a local news report in Alabama claiming four people drowned attempting the stunt. But the state’s public safety agency says the claim is false. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The Associated Press it has investigated six boating and marine-related deaths this year and none were tied to TikTok trends. The social media company also said it has seen no such challenge spreading widely on its platform.
Pilot says he escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A helicopter pilot says he and two of his passengers escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22. Another two of pilot Brian Depauw’s joy flight passengers did not make it to the water, were engulfed by a cloud of hot ash from the White Island eruption, and suffered serious burns. Belgian-born Depauw testified at the Auckland District Court on Thursday in the trial of three tourism companies and three directors charged with safety breaches over the Dec. 9 disaster. Depauw and his four passengers were among 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, when superheated gases erupted.
Influencer arrested over TikTok video satirizing wealthy Emiratis in Dubai shows limits on freedoms
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom. The sketch, in which he tosses stacks of bills at bewildered employees, poked fun at the lavish lifestyles on display in the city, known for its skyscrapers and over-the-top tourism attractions. Authorities accuse him of posting “propaganda" that "harms the public interest” and “ridicules” Emirati citizens. Dubai is more socially lenient than much of the Middle East, with a relaxed dress code, bars and even a local comedy scene. But vaguely worded laws forbid any speech deemed critical of authorities or insulting to the United Arab Emirates, the federation of sheikhdoms that includes Dubai.
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India this week
NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say that record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India this week. Authorities said Thursday that they used helicopters to rescue nearly 300 people who were stranded in the Chandertal area in the worst-hit Himalayan Himachal Pradesh state. Most of those rescued were tourists. The water level of the Jamuna River flowing through the Indian capital topped a 40-year record and reached 207.71 meters on Wednesday evening. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO dominates this year's Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods. “Succession” led all nominees at the Wednesday morning announcements with 24, including acting nominations for series leads Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. “The Last of Us” got 24 nominations, and “The White Lotus” got 23. “Ted Lasso” led all comedy nominees with 21. But the nominations are clouded by the possibility that Hollywood actors will soon join screenwriters on strike. The Emmy Awards are currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Filed Wednesday, the suit alleges the network made James Ray Epps a scapegoat for the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Epps says Fox aired statements falsely accusing him of being a provocateur working for federal law enforcement or intelligence agencies, and of encouraging others to commit violence that day in order to discredit Trump and his supporters. The lawsuit says Fox targeted Epps to deflect responsibility for its own complicity in the Jan. 6 violence by spreading false claims that the election had been stolen.
