Kouri Richins, Utah mom accused of killing husband and then writing book about grief, denied bail
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then wrote a children’s book about grieving, will remain in jail for the duration of her trial. A judge on Monday elected to keep 33-year-old Kouri Richins detained while she faces murder and drug charges. Richins is accused of slipping fentanyl into a cocktail she made for her husband. She later wrote a picture book she described on a promotional tour as a resource to help children grieve the loss of parents. Monday's detention hearing previewed the marital and financial disputes prosecutors will frame as possible motives if the case goes to trial.
New York City police commissioner, first woman to lead department, resigns after 18 months
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is stepping down after 18 months on the job. Sewell was the first woman to lead the department. She announced her resignation in an email to department staff Monday, saying “While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from advocacy and support for the NYPD." Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the move in a statement and thanked Sewell for her “steadfast leadership.” Sewell took over as commissioner when Adams became mayor in January 2022.
Silvio Berlusconi’s death draws tributes, even from critics, in Italy and beyond
ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi drew tributes in death even from his critics. He received lavish praise from admirers including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi died on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia. Reaction soon poured in from around the world including from global figures like Pope Francis.
Mexico's top diplomat resigns to enter primary race for 2024 presidential election
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top diplomat has resigned his post to enter the primary race for the country's June 2, 2024 presidential election, and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says she will do the same Friday. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday he resigned at noon. Both Ebrard and Sheinbaum belong to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party, which will use polling to choose among four presidential contenders. Morena has come to dominate Mexican politics since López Obrador was elected in 2018. But the president cannot run for re-election and has promised to retire from politics after he leaves office in September 2024.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm. It’s a crime under federal law that’s facing increasing scrutiny as more states legalize the drug. Deja Taylor is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the gun, which her son later used to shoot Abby Zwerner in her classroom in Newport News. The first-grade teacher was seriously wounded and has endured multiple surgeries. Taylor’s attorneys agreed to a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for a sentence of 18 months to 24 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights leaders and ministers are demanding justice for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home. The calls for justice came during a memorial service Monday during which Ajike Owens was remembered for her deep faith and devotion to her four children. During a three-hour service at a church in Ocala, Florida, the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and others connected Owens’ death to the killings of other Black Americans in recent years, such as Trayvon Martin and George Floyd.
Jeffrey Epstein victims settle sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan for $290 million
JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years. According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices. The bank said in a statement it now regretted any interaction the bank had with Epstein over the several years that he was a JPMorgan client. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.
Rachel Maddow's 'Deja News' podcast a boon to fans who like her historical tangents
NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow has something special for fans who appreciate the occasional digressions into history on her weekly MSNBC show. It's “Deja News,” a podcast she's made with longtime producer Isaac-Davy Aronson that looks at historical incidents that can teach us lessons about current events. The first episode, released Monday, is about a 1934 riot outside the French parliament building that has obvious parallels to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It's Maddow's third podcast project with an historical bent. Maddow is a year into her new schedule, which has her on TV one night a week instead of five. “It has absolutely saved my life,” she says.
Supreme Court won't review North Carolina's decision to nix license plates with Confederate flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review North Carolina’s decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate flag. The court did not comment Monday in declining to hear the case. The dispute stems from North Carolina’s 2021 decision to stop issuing specialty license plates bearing the insignia of the North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. North Carolina says the plates “have the potential to offend those who view them.” The chapter says the state’s decision violated state and federal law. The Supreme Court ruled in 2015 in a similar case that Texas could limit the content of license plates because they're state property.
British man detained after climbing 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A British man has been detained after climbing more than half way up the world’s fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands. The Seoul fire agency says more than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-story Lotte World Tower on Monday morning after the man was spotted scaling the building. The man reached the 72nd floor before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building. Local media identified him as free climber George King-Thompson and report says he wanted to BASE-jump from the top of the building.
