Jets rookie Jerome Kapp gets social media salute from Eminem for 'Hard Knocks' performance
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression. And the New York Jets wide receiver’s performance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar’s attention. Eminem posted a “salute” emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp’s performance of the rapper’s freestyle from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” Kapp is a former standout at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, who participated in the Jets’ rookie show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women's World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final. FIFA says its disciplinary committee will examine if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales brought the sport into disrepute. The Spanish soccer federation would not comment on reports in Spanish media that Rubiales was set to resign on Friday after five years as head of the body. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony after the country beat England in Australia. FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling.
A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman accused of intentionally abandoning her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico. Allegheny County Police say the 44-year-old woman tried to bring her male French bulldog with her on a flight departing from Pittsburgh International Airport on Aug. 4. But the dog was denied boarding by the airline because it didn’t meet the criteria for an emotional support animal and didn’t have the required kennel. A police officer eventually found the dog unharmed in the airport’s short-term parking lot. The woman told authorities she had made arrangements with her mother to pick up the animal at the airport.
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest is extended by a Moscow court, state news agency says
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges, has been extended to Nov. 30. Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court in a prison van and was led handcuffed out of the vehicle. A 31-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not
The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. And unlike the autumn days it celebrates, there seems to be no chill in customer demand. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada. It’s the coffee giant’s most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003. And it has spawned a huge and growing industry. In the year ending July 29, Nielsen says U.S. sales of pumpkin-flavored products reached $802.5 million. That’s up 42% from the same period in 2019.
See you on Copacabana? Unusually balmy weather hits Brazil in a rare winter heat wave
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Summer is still four months away in the Southern Hemisphere but Brazil is contending with a balmy winter, with record high temperatures and dry weather across much of the country. The rare heat wave engulfed 19 of Brazil’s 26 states on Thursday, as well as the capital of Brasilia. That's according to the National Meteorological Institute. The heat wave also brought low humidity for the country that’s home to the Amazon tropical rainforest. Several daring beachgoers hit some of the country’s famous sandy stretches, including Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana. Four state capitals recorded the year’s highest temperature on Wednesday.
From tarantulas to tigers, the animals of London Zoo get their annual weigh-in
LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo have been getting the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the annual animal weigh-in. Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out. Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world. Zoo officials say an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for most new drivers in California to 25. The company says the change is necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state. It takes effect Thursday. The new age limit applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up. Drivers under 25 years old who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber.
Dominican officials inspect damage inflicted by Tropical Storm Franklin after heavy flooding kills 2
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are fanning out across the Caribbean country to evaluate the damage that Tropical Storm Franklin inflicted on crops and homes after causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and left one missing. More than 670 homes were affected by the storm and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains. The government on Thursday began a more detailed inspection of damage. As of Thursday evening, Franklin was east-northeast of Grand Turk Island. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday but poses no threat to land.
Norway rebuilding reindeer fence along border with Russia to stop costly hooves' crossings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country — costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland. Norwegian officials said Thursday that so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures and grazing land. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency said on Thursday that a stretch of about 7 kilometers, or 4 miles, between the towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog would be replaced. The construction has a price tag of 3.7 million kroner — about $348,000 — and is to be completed by Oct. 1.
