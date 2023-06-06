Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defenses amid tensions with US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is claiming that it's created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. The announcement comes as tensions are high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's state television reported that the missile — called Fattah, or “Conqueror” — has a range of up to 1,400 kilometers, which is about 870 miles. The report also claimed it could pass through any regional missile defense system, though it offered no evidence to support the claim. The TV broadcast what appeared to be a model of the missile being unveiled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a hard-line paramilitary organization in the Islamic Republic, before President Ebrahim Raisi.
Norway climber sets new goal to scale all 14 tallest peaks within 3 months
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains says she can achieve her goal in half the time she initially planned. Kristin Harila, on return to Nepal’s capital from the mountains on Tuesday, says she is setting a new target of scaling the peaks in three months, having already climbed eight of them in 40 days. She is attempting to beat the 2019 record set by a male climber, who did in little more six months. Harila is yet to climb Mount Manaslu in Nepal, which she hopes to do in the next few days, and then the five remaining peaks in Pakistan, including K2.
'Jerry Maguire' star Cuba Gooding Jr. faces start of civil trial in rape case
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces the start of a civil trial on accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago. The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Tuesday morning. The woman says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change his clothing and then attacked her. Gooding maintains through his lawyers that it was consensual sex. The accuser is seeking $6 million in damages. Authorities have said at least 30 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The Vision Pro will sell for $3,500 when it comes out early next year, a price likely to limit its appeal.
Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.
Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff says
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor's home after what officials characterized as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 in connection with the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges.
See Apple's pivotal product announcements through history
Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs' vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple's biggest game changer.
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The lawyer for the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway says his client has changed his mind and plans to challenge his extradition to the United States. Defense attorney Máximo Altez announced the decision of Dutchman Joran van der Sloot on Monday, just hours after the Peruvian government confirmed the extradition would take place Thursday. Altez says van der Sloot reversed course following a meeting with Dutch diplomats. The attorney says van der Sloot was never notified of an open extradition process, and as a result, was not able to challenge it.
Too many people in NYC are stopped, searched and frisked illegally, federal monitor says
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal monitor says she has found disappointing results when she studied the legality of New York City's new initiative to combat gun violence in high-crime areas with an old tactic of stopping and frisking people. Monitor Mylan Denerstein says that teams of officers deployed in 34 areas where 80 percent of the city's violent crime is reported are largely in communities of color. She says over 97 percent of those stopped are Black or Hispanic. In one police precinct, she says, only 26 percent of searches were lawful. A mayoral spokesperson says the city will strive to do better.
Colts confirm NFL investigating player for possible gambling
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say they are aware the NFL has opened a gambling investigation into one of the team's players. A team spokesman also says the team will have no additional comment. The player has not been publicly identified. The confirmation comes after reports first leaked Monday and less than two months after the NFL suspended five players — including four from the Detroit Lions — for gambling policy violations. The Colts are holding workouts this week at the team facility.
