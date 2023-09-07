The death toll from flooding in Greece rises to four and more than 800 rescued from rising water
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek firefighters have recovered the body of a man from a stream in central Greece, bringing the country’s death toll from floods this week to four. Severe rainstorms turned streets into raging torrents, hurled cars into the sea and washed away roads and bridges. Authorities have deployed divers and swift water rescue specialists as residents in some of the worst hit areas took refuge on the roofs of their homes to escape floodwaters that rose to more than 2 meters (6 feet). The fire department says 820 people have been rescued since Tuesday. Flooding also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, leaving a total of 15 people dead in the three countries.
3 sailors whose boat was damaged in several shark attacks have been rescued in Coral Sea
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Three sailors from Russia and France have been rescued after the inflatable catamaran they were trying to sail in from Vanuatu to Australia came under attack from sharks. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says it responded to an alert on Wednesday from an emergency beacon and found that both hulls of the men’s 9-meter, or 30-foot, boat had been damaged after several attacks from sharks. The agency enlisted the help of a Panamanian-flagged ship, the vehicle-carrying “Dugong Ace,” which was able to complete the rescue and take the two Russians and one Frenchman aboard east of Australia in the Coral Sea.
‘That '70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson could get 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing for the rapes of two women two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor Thursday. The sentencing will happen after the judge rules on a defense motion for a new trial that she's likely to reject, and after hearing statements from the victims. A jury in May found Masterson guilty of the forcible rape of the two women at his Hollywood-area home. The jurors failed to reach a verdict on a third rape allegation. Masterson's lawyers argued at trial that the encounter were consensual.
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.” The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Albany and Syracuse in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.
A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
SEATTLE (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game. Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday. Kennedy’s fight to get his job back quickly became a cultural touchstone, pitting the religious liberties of government employees against longstanding principles protecting students from religious coercion. His case reached the U.S. Supreme Court last year. The conservative majority sided with him last year.
A popular climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed due to a crack in a granite cliff
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A popular rock climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed because of a crack that has developed in a massive granite cliff. The park says climbers recently reported the new crack on the western side of the Royal Arches formation near a climbing route called Super Slide. An investigation revealed that the crack has partially detached a large pillar of rock. An area including several climbing routes was closed Aug. 30. A short section of the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail was also closed, with a detour established.
Tom Brady has a new job as a strategic adviser for Delta Air Lines
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a long-term strategic adviser. Financial terms of the partnership aren't being disclosed. Delta says Brady will help with marketing and also work on developing training and teamwork tools for airline employees. He will also appear on a series of video interviews that are conducted by Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Brady says he and his teammates flew on Delta many times and he has “loved and respected” the airline.
MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.
Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team's practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports. Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance. The basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold-out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp. ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.
