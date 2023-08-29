'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court
NEW YORK (AP) — The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, “like Snoop Dogg's living room.” Court 17 is located in the extreme southwest corner of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, adjacent to Corona Park, and players and security staffers alike believe the park is the source of the smell. Eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari complained about the odor during and after her first-round loss on Monday. But there may not be much the United States Tennis Association can do. It’s legal in New York for adults 21 and older to possess cannabis, and they can smoke or vape it wherever smoking tobacco is allowed.
Supermoon could team up with Hurricane Idalia to raise tides higher just as the storm makes landfall
A rare blue supermoon could play a role in an unfolding disaster as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida's west coast. That’s because a supermoon that can increase normal tides is expected Wednesday. That's just as Idalia is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. A supermoon is the closest full moon to Earth. That makes it appear larger and provides a spectacular backdrop in photos around the world. Experts say it's expected to make tidal flooding worse not only in Florida, but in states such as Georgia and South Carolina.
For travelers who want to avoid babies and kids, one airline will test an adults-only section
DALLAS (AP) — One airline is betting that passengers will pay extra to sit away from babies and young children. Corendon Airlines says that it will sell an adults-only zone — no one under 16 allowed — on flights between Amsterdam and Curacao starting in November. The airline announced last week that it will set aside about 100 seats for adults on its Airbus A350 jets, which have 432 seats in all. A wall or curtain will separate the section from the rest of the passengers in back. It will cost the price of a ticket plus a reservation fee of 45 euros ($49) or 100 euros ($109) for the no-kids zone.
Acuña's encounter and Guaranteed Rate Field shooting raise questions about safety of players, fans
CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting that likely happened inside of Guaranteed Rate Field, followed by a scary moment for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in Colorado. Both in a span of four days. While Major League Baseball is on track for a marked increase in attendance this year, the pair of high-profile incidents raised questions about the safety of players and fans inside and outside of big league ballparks. A spokeswoman for the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that the union takes player safety “very seriously” and that it reviews club and stadium protocols throughout every season “to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents.” Acuña had an encounter with two fans during Atlanta’s 14-4 win over Colorado on Monday night.
Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat that has plagued metro Phoenix this summer has led to another concert cancellation. Rapper 50 Cent says his scheduled show Tuesday at an outdoor venue in west Phoenix has been called off because of the sweltering weather. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wrote on social media that “116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.” The Phoenix area is closing in on the record for most 110-degree days in a year — 53 days, set in 2020. Weather Service meteorologists say Tuesday marks the 51st day. The shows of other musicians have also been impacted by this year’s heat, including heavy metal band Disturbed, which canceled its July show.
CBS honoring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker one last run on prime-time television. The network says it will air a tribute to Barker on Thursday night. Barker died Saturday at age 99. Barker's tribute will be led by the his replacement and current host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey. The special will be repeated on Labor Day during the regular daytime slot of the show. Barker, with his signature call of “come on down” to contestants, was host of “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007, and before that hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences.”
Five people hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to the University of Arkansas. Dozens of students have reported symptoms and health officials say five people have been hospitalized. A food safety lawyer says two 19-year-old sorority members have developed a serious complication that can lead to kidney failure. The Arkansas Department of Health says about 100 students reported symptoms of E. coli infection. Health officials say the outbreak doesn't appear to be connected to the university’s dining facilities. Classes started Aug. 21.
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square, flooding streets, subways
NEW YORK (AP) — A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. New York City's commissioner of environmental protection says the 20-inch water main gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue at 3 a.m. It took crews about an hour to find the source of the leak and shut the water off. The excavation to find the leak left a hole at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.
Maine's puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change
EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine (AP) — Scientists who monitor seabirds said Atlantic puffins had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a bad 2021. The news flies in the face of environmental trends, as scientists have said warming waters off New England jeopardize the birds because that reduces the kind of fish they need to feed their chicks. The puffins are clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits. Scientists say the abundance of one fish, the sand lance, buoyed the puffins through a difficult year. They say it's evidence that climate change's impact on ecosystems is complex.
Massive Greek wildfire now in its 11th day is the biggest ever recorded in the EU
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A massive wildfire is burning unabated in northeastern Greece for the 11th day despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft. After burning across vast tracts of land, the blaze in the Alexandroupolis and Evros region is mainly concentrated deep in a forest near the border with Turkey, in an area difficult to access. The wildfire was blamed for 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in Greece last week. Additional firefighting aircraft from France and Spain are joining firefighting forces sent from across Europe. The European Forest Fire Information System says this is the largest fire in the EU since it began recording data in 2000.
