US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, as part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence capabilities. That's according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. intelligence community has been aware of China’s effort to set up intelligence-gathering operations around the globe for some time. The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to thwart the Chinese and believes it has made some progress. The existence of the Chinese spy base was confirmed after The Wall Street Journal reported that China and Cuba had reached an agreement to build an electronic eavesdropping station on the island.
LGBTQ+ Pride parade returns to Boston after rift over inclusivity
BOSTON (AP) — The biggest Pride parade in New England has returned to Boston for the first time since 2019. Organizers say this year's focus was less on corporate backing and more on social justice and inclusion. The hiatus was due only in part to COVID-19 restrictions. The organization that used to run the event dissolved in 2021 amid criticism that it excluded racial minorities and transgender people. Pride celebrations were also held Saturday at the White House, in Rome and in New Mexico, among other sites around the globe. More are planned in other places through the remainder of June.
North Carolina GOP censures Sen. Tillis for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Republicans delegates in North Carolina have voted to censure the state’s senior U.S. senator for backing LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence policies. Sen. Thom Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle. But his record of supporting some key policies has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values. Several delegates in Greensboro criticized Tillis for his work last year on the Respect For Marriage Act that enshrined protections for same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The vote Saturday in Greensboro cannot remove Tillis from office.
Mission completed: Man City beats Inter Milan to end wait for first Champions League title
ISTANBUL (AP) — Billions of dollars have been spent and many tears shed on Manchester City’s journey to the summit of European soccer. The mission was completed in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium as the Abu Dhabi-backed club won the Champions League title for the first time and perhaps heralded the start of a new era of dominance in the competition. Rodri’s 68th minute goal secured a victory that has been 15 years in the making since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan transformed City into one of the richest teams in the world overnight. This was the final frontier for Pep Guardiola’s team and completed a treble of trophies after winning the Premier League title and FA Cup this season.
James Cameron feels he 'walked into an ambush' in Argentine lithium dispute
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Movie director James Cameron says he feels he “walked into an ambush” this week during a visit to Argentina in which he believes there was an attempt to use his image as an environmentalist to give a positive spin to lithium mining operations despite opposition from Indigenous communities. Cameron, the director of “Avatar” and “Titanic,” said he would now devote attention and money from his Avatar Alliance Foundation to support Indigenous communities opposing lithium operations. “Ironically, the outcome of this is that I am now aware of the problem and we will now assist through my foundation with the issue of Indigenous rights with respect to lithium extraction,” he said.
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left chaos in his wake after quitting Parliament and accusing fellow lawmakers of ousting him in a “witch hunt.” Johnson unexpectedly stepped down as a lawmaker late Friday. He had faced suspension from Parliament for misleading lawmakers about rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic. Johnson insists he never deliberately lied over “partygate.” His departure left the Conservative government absorbing the shock of yet another Johnson earthquake. The committee investigating Johnson said he had had “impugned the integrity” of the House of Commons with his attack. Meanwhile, a band of loyal supporters insisted Britain’s divisive ex-leader could still make a comeback.
Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade
LONDON (AP) — Several soldiers have been overcome by the heat as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review. More 1,400 soldiers were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Afterwards William tweeted that the troops had done “a really good job” in difficult conditions. Saturday's event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.
Indonesia deports Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s authorities have deported an Australian surfer who apologized for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative province of Aceh. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries. Risby-Jones was released from prison on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process, apologized for the attack and agreed to pay compensation to the fisherman. That allowed him to avoid going to court and facing a possible charge of assault that could have landed him up to five years in prison. The fisherman underwent surgery for broken bones and an infection in his legs.
Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut
New Haven, Connecticut, has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Saturday that the agreement was reached following a daylong settlement conference Friday. It came two days after the city fired two police officers who authorities said treated Cox recklessly and without compassion. The settlement resolves a $100 million lawsuit Cox brought against the city and police last year. Five officers face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by 'provocateur,' WNBA says
DALLAS (AP) — The WNBA says Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday. The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.” Griner and her supporters had lobbied for charter flights after she returned from detainment in Russia, saying the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”
