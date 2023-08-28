Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.
UK flights are being delayed and canceled as a 'technical issue' hits air traffic control
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s air traffic control system says it is experiencing a “technical issue” that could delay flights on Monday, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air travel. National Air Traffic Services says it has “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety" and that engineers are working to find and fix the fault. Scottish airline Loganair says there has been “a network-wide failure of U.K. air traffic control computer systems.” European air traffic authority Eurocontrol is warning of “very high” delays because of a “flight data processing system failure” in the U.K. Heathrow, Europe’s busiest air hub, said “national airspace issues” were causing disruption to flights, and advised passengers to check with their airline.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job. Luis Rubiales wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. A day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days, Spain awoke on Sunday to headlines like the one in El Pais saying “Spain no longer tolerates men like Rubiales.” An emergency meeting of the soccer federation's regional heads will discuss the crisis on Monday when women’s groups will rally in downtown Madrid in support of forward Jenni Hermoso.
Biden and Harris will meet with King's family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family on Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. King was a key leader of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. He delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before a crowd of about 250,000 people. Over the weekend, thousands again converged on the National Mall to commemorate the original march. Biden is also hosting a reception marking the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 42-year-old Virginia man got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a long-awaited family reunion in Valdivia, Chile. For months Jimmy Lippert Thyden has been on a journey to uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption, and to reconnect with his biological mother, brothers and sister. Hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’ son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Over the past nine years, Nos Buscamos has orchestrated more than 450 reunions between adoptees and their birth families. The NGO estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s.
A House impeachment inquiry of President Biden is a 'natural step forward,' Speaker McCarthy says
PHOENIX (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suggesting that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden is becoming more likely. The California Republican says in a Fox News interview that it's "a natural step forward” as Congress soon ends its summer break and the GOP-run House seeks to expand its investigative powers. McCarthy has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering a timeline for possible action. Some House Republicans are eager to go after Biden over claims of financial misconduct involving his son Hunter, but the Democratic president hasn't been shown to have done anything wrong. Meanwhile, McCarthy says passing a short-term spending bill to keep the government running past the end of September would ensure that investigations of Hunter Biden could continue.
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece is headed home from the hospital about 12 hours after his car rolled roughly a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing says Preece is traveling back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.” The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.
‘Gran Turismo' and ‘Barbie’ are neck-and-neck at the box office
NEW YORK (AP) — “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” and “Barbie” are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig’s pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures is reporting that “Gran Turismo” opened with $17.3 million over the weekend, while Warner Bros. estimates that “Barbie,” in its sixth week of release, is coming in with $17.1 million. Those totals could change when final ticket sales are counted Monday. The weekend was also an usual one in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, with $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters.
