SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new California law aimed in part at increasing salaries for fast food workers has been delayed. But Democrats who control the state Legislature might have a way to raise worker pay anyway. Newsom and lawmakers have agreed to restore funding to the long-dormant Industrial Welfare Commission. The agreement instructs the commission to adopt new wage orders with a priority for industries where 10% of workers are at or below the federal poverty level. International Franchise Association President Matt Haller said he sees that as an attempt to bypass the industry's efforts to block the fast food law from taking effect.
BOSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the weekend killings of a Boston-area husband and wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday evening that police took Christopher Ferguson into custody and charged him the killing of 73-year-old Gilda “Jill” D’Amore after an autopsy revealed she had died from a homicide. Additional charges were expected in the death of her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino. The victims and suspect all live in the Boston suburb of Newton. The D'AMores and Arpino were killed in their home. Authorities say it appeared there was no relationship between them and the suspect.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power. Monday's order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the Alabama decision. In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted. The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after agreeing to hear the Alabama case.
NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers in New York City will be charged extra in tolls to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street as part of a long-stalled congestion pricing plan. The first-in-the-nation plan is part of an effort to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and raise funds for the city's public transit system. It will bring New York City in line with places like London and Singapore, which have implemented similar programs. A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that the congestion pricing plan cleared its final federal hurdle after getting approved by the Federal Highway Administration. The program is expected to begin in spring of 2024.
The union organizing Starbucks workers says a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle. Starbucks Workers United says the strike will continue through this week and is expected to close or disrupt operations at more than 150 stores. Workers are protesting reports that some Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year. But Starbucks insists there has been no change of corporate policy around Pride displays or employee benefits. Starbucks extended full health care to same-sex partners in 1988 and added coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay says the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law." Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin called the American government’s use of torture against them “a betrayal” of the rights of victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States to justice. She told a news conference Monday about her 23-page report that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were “crimes against humanity.” But she said the U.S. use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the aftermath violated international human rights law.
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has given preliminary approval to a $290 million deal that JPMorgan Chase reached with sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff praised lawyers on both sides for working out the deal announced earlier this month. In lawsuits, lawyers for victims said JPMorgan gave Epstein loans and let him withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew sex crimes had occurred. The bank has said it now regrets any interaction the bank had with Epstein while he was a client. The settlement awaits final approval.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say an argument over seating at a movie theater in New Mexico escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department filed charges Monday against 19-year-old Enrique Padilla in connection with the Sunday evening shooting at a cinema complex next to an interstate highway. Police agency spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Padilla was under guard at a hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound. It was unclear whether Padilla had a legal representative. The dead man was identified as 52-year-old Michael Tenorio. No one else was wounded.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The person who killed five people and pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison. Authorities said Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began indiscriminately firing an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. The attack came a year after Aldrich, who claims to be non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, had been arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer.” Charges were ultimately dropped in that case. Victims in last year's attack called Aldrich a “monster” who hunted down LGBTQ+ patrons. Aldrich pleaded guilty during a Monday court hearing.
An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused a submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage. Working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident are investigators from the U.S., Canada, France and the United Kingdom. Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities. Chief U.S. Coast Guard investigator Capt. Jason Neubauer has not given a timeline for the investigation. The Coast Guard also hasn't indicated whether it will pursue sanctions. Neubauer says his primary goal is to make recommendations aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide.
