AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record." McCartney told the BBC on Tuesday that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” He said the new song is set to be released later this year. McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano." He said: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record."
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs. The company says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that the springs may have been installed incorrectly. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.
Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon volcano
SANTO DOMINGO, Philippines (AP) — Truckloads of villagers have fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash. Nearly 15,000 people have left the farming communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon’s crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Albay’s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytime. But many opted to flee even before the mandatory evacuation order.
Kouri Richins, Utah mom accused of killing husband and then writing book about grief, denied bail
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then wrote a children’s book about grieving, will remain in jail for the duration of her trial. A judge on Monday elected to keep 33-year-old Kouri Richins detained while she faces murder and drug charges. Richins is accused of slipping fentanyl into a cocktail she made for her husband. She later wrote a picture book she described on a promotional tour as a resource to help children grieve the loss of parents. Monday's detention hearing previewed the marital and financial disputes prosecutors will frame as possible motives if the case goes to trial.
New York City police commissioner, first woman to lead department, resigns after 18 months
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is stepping down after 18 months on the job. Sewell was the first woman to lead the department. She announced her resignation in an email to department staff Monday, saying “While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from advocacy and support for the NYPD." Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the move in a statement and thanked Sewell for her “steadfast leadership.” Sewell took over as commissioner when Adams became mayor in January 2022.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm. It’s a crime under federal law that’s facing increasing scrutiny as more states legalize the drug. Deja Taylor is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the gun, which her son later used to shoot Abby Zwerner in her classroom in Newport News. The first-grade teacher was seriously wounded and has endured multiple surgeries. Taylor’s attorneys agreed to a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for a sentence of 18 months to 24 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights leaders and ministers are demanding justice for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home. The calls for justice came during a memorial service Monday during which Ajike Owens was remembered for her deep faith and devotion to her four children. During a three-hour service at a church in Ocala, Florida, the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and others connected Owens’ death to the killings of other Black Americans in recent years, such as Trayvon Martin and George Floyd.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. Vermont State Police say the 71-year-old actor was on a motorcycle Monday when he collided with an SUV making a left turn in Dorset. Police say Williams couldn't avoid the accident and was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams made his movie debut in 1975 in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles and also performed on Broadway. Colleagues and friends say he was creative, cheerful and generous.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
Jeffrey Epstein victims settle sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan for $290 million
JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years. According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices. The bank said in a statement it now regretted any interaction the bank had with Epstein over the several years that he was a JPMorgan client. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.
