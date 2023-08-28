Shooting that wounded 2 at White Sox game likely involved gun fired inside stadium, police say
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s interim police superintendent says a shooting that wounded two women at Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game most likely involved a gun that went off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. Officials have said little about where the bullets came from, or if someone brought a gun into the stadium. But, according to the Chicago Tribune, a police official said Monday that investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark. Both wounded women, ages 26 and 42, were expected to recover from the shooting that occurred during the game's fourth inning.
Mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief starts hunger strike as calls mount for his resignation
MADRID (AP) — The mother of the Spanish soccer federation president under fire for kissing a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony has started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son. Ángeles Béjar, mother of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, said Monday she would remain on hunger strike until a solution is found to the treatment of her son. Speaking to reporters outside the church in the southern town of Motril, Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, joined his mother in calling on the player, Jenni Hermoso, to tell the truth. Hermoso has denied Rubiales' claim the kiss was consensual. FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales on Saturday after he gave a defiant speech and refused to resign.
NYPD warns it has zero tolerance for drones at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is a no-drone zone. The New York Police Department warned Monday on the Grand Slam event’s opening day that it has a zero-tolerance policy toward drones buzzing the tournament, and any seen hovering over Flushing Meadows will be taken out immediately. Exactly how was not specified, with NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner saying only that the department “will be deploying our counter-drone capabilities.” In 2015, a drone buzzed the court during a nighttime women’s match at Louis Armstrong Stadium and crashed into an empty section of seats. No one was injured.
SNL's Heidi Gardner, Kelce's mother to take part in 'World Largest Tailgate' before NFL kickoff game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and several entertainers are expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month. The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. Along with Gardner’s appearance, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing fire captain and a resident
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter has crashed into an apartment complex near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing a fire captain and a woman on the ground. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark on Monday morning. The dead paramedic was identified as Capt. Terryson Jackson. The woman's name was not immediately released. A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at prayer vigils and in church to mourn yet another racist attack in America. Authorities say a white, 21-year-old man who left behind white supremacist writings killed three Black people Saturday at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida. About 200 people showed up for a Sunday evening vigil a block from the store where officials say Ryan Palmeter opened fire Saturday before killing himself as police arrived. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed as he addressed the vigil. DeSantis told the crowd that authorities would not let people be targeted “based on their race.”
‘Gran Turismo’ takes weekend box office crown over ‘Barbie’ after all
The box office results are in and Sony’s racing movie “Gran Turismo” won the weekend over “Barbie” after all. On Sunday, “Gran Turismo” appeared to be neck-and-neck with “Barbie,” with both hovering just over $17 million. But Monday actuals reported by the studios provided a clear winner. “Gran Turismo” ended up with $17.4 million from North American theaters against “Barbie’s” $15.1 million. It was an unusual weekend in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, offering $4 tickets. This might have been part of the reason why the Sunday estimate for “Barbie” was perhaps a bit too bullish.
Texas takeover raises back-to-school anxiety for Houston students, parents and teachers
HOUSTON (AP) — The largest school district in Texas is opening a new chapter as it begins the school year. A state takeover of the Houston school district has a new superintendent making what he calls bold changes. Some teachers, parents and students have loudly criticized the proposals. One change getting a lot of attention is his order to repurpose libraries into spaces where misbehaving children can be disciplined at some underperforming schools. New superintendent Mike Miles says years of poor academic performance requires systemic change as Houstonians start the new year on Monday.
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama's tax proposals during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The man who became known as “Joe the Plumber” during the 2008 U.S. presidential election has died. The family of Samuel Wurzelbacher says he died Sunday in Wisconsin. He was 49 and had pancreatic cancer. He was thrust into the spotlight after questioning Barack Obama about his economic proposals during the 2008 presidential campaign. He went from toiling as a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to life as a media sensation when his comments made the rounds on cable news and Republican John McCain mentioned him in a debate. He made a 2012 bid for Congress in Ohio but lost to a Democrat.
Pope says 'backward' U.S. conservatives have replaced faith with ideology
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5. The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday. During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis. The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.