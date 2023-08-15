NYC outdoor dining sheds were a celebrated pandemic-era innovation. Now, there's a new set of rules
NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor dining was a rare part of the pandemic that many people actually liked. Streetside dining sheds and other structures have popped up on New York City streets. As New York City has moved out from under its pandemic-era regulations, how to handle the new landscape of outdoor dining structures has been a growing question. While many residents and tourists enjoy the option, others say the need for the structures is over. The New York City Council earlier this month passed legislation that would create a system for businesses to set up outdoor structures on city streets from April through November and remove them in the winter months.
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has been killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida. He was 28. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. The sheriff's office says Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He starred in college at Arkansas, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes to the skies with his pilot's license
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is very happy that his teammate Ryan Tannehill enjoys flying and earned his pilot’s license this summer. Just don’t expect him to join his quarterback in a small plane anytime soon. Henry says he won’t be joining Tannehill in the skies and prays that he stays safe. Tannehill earned his pilot’s license for single-engine planes able to fly only over land earlier this offseason as an escape from his day job. The quarterback says he credits Titans coach Mike Vrabel with pushing him to even take his pilot skills up a step higher.
Death toll rises to 10 in powerful explosion near capital of Dominican Republic
SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say the death toll from a powerful explosion near the capital of the Dominican Republic has risen to 10 as firefighters search through smoldering rubble. More than 50 people were injured in Monday’s explosion at a bustling commercial center in the city of San Cristobal. It is located just west of Santo Domingo. Joel Santos, minister of the presidency, said Tuesday that at least 36 of the injured remained hospitalized. Local media reported that 11 other people are missing. President Luis Abinader is expected to travel to the site, where firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire.
Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators. Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he's owed with interest and damages. The Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was based on Oher's relationship with the Tuohys.
A passenger is charged in Australia with threatening to blow up an airliner
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with threatening to blow up a plane during a flight from Australia to Malaysia that returned to Sydney. Police arrested Canberra resident Muhammad Arif and took him from the Airbus A330 on Monday, almost three hours after Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 returned to Sydney Airport. Police say the man became disruptive and claimed to have explosives on board. Arif repeatedly refused to leave his police cell to appear before a Sydney court by video link. He is now listed to appear on Wednesday. The airliner left Sydney on Monday with 199 passengers and 12 crew on a scheduled eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur.
4 Australians and 2 Indonesians are rescued after being missing in waters off Indonesia for 2 days
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four Australian tourists and two Indonesians have been rescued after being missing for two days in the waters off Indonesia’s Aceh province. Peter Foote, the father of Elliot Foote, who had traveled to Indonesia to celebrate his 30th birthday with friends, said on Tuesday that he received a text message from his son saying he is okay. The wooden speedboat they had been traveling on ran into bad weather on Sunday. Peter Foote was told his son had paddled his surfboard to an island to raise the alarm, and that the other three Australians were found clinging to their boards at sea. It is not clear how the Indonesians survived. One Indonesian crew member from the boat is still missing.
Spain beats Sweden 2-1 with last-minute goal and advances to its first Women's World Cup final
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal. Spain will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney. La Roja have a chance to become a first-time World Cup champion. Ranked seventh in the world by FIFA, Spain’s defeat of second-ranked Sweden makes it the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament.
Israel may uproot ancient Christian mosaic near Armageddon. Where it could go next sparks outcry
TEL MEGIDDO, Israel (AP) — An ancient Holy Land mosaic inscribed with an early reference to Jesus as God is at the center of a controversy that has riled archaeologists. Should the centuries-old decorated floor, located near the prophesied site of Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a U.S. museum that has been criticized for past acquisition practices? Israeli officials are considering just that. The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the U.S, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits.
Dominican authorities investigate Rays' Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list. The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”
