A person is shot and critically wounded at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a person has been shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee. City police posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting late Thursday and a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported, and the identity of the shooter was not immediately known. WREG-TV reports rapper Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the FedEx Forum. A representative for Lil Baby did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press.
From spaceships to 'Batman' props, a Hollywood model maker's creations and collection up for auction
DALLAS (AP) — Bidding will open on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career. There's an early model of the iconic alien mothership from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and even a complete Stormtrooper costume from “Star Wars” that will be available for bidding starting Friday. Jein died last year at the age of 76. His collection will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas. Jein had an Oscar and Emmy nominated career making miniature models and was also a collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.
Climate protester glues feet to floor at US Open, interrupts Coco Gauff's semifinal win over Muchova
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's victory over Karolina Muchova in the U.S. Open semifinals was delayed for 50 minutes early in the second set because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. One protester glued his feet to the concrete floor Thursday night. Three protesters were quickly escorted out. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” All four were taken into police custody. The players returned to the court after waiting out the delay in the locker room and the match resumed. Gauff won 6-4, 7-5.
‘That ’70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
LOS ANGELES (AP) — That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson at a hearing on Thursday. Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood-area home in 2003. Both women gave statements in court Thursday on the trauma they experienced and the suffering it brought them in the years since. Masterson maintains his innocence and his attorneys plan to appeal. The jury was deadlocked and a mistrial was declared on a third rape count involving Masterson’s former girlfriend.
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says an American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave has recovered sufficiently for rescue teams to start moving him out. The IHA news agency on Friday quoted disaster relief official Cenk Yildiz as saying the operation could last three or four days. Experienced caver Mark Dickey fell ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed there for an operation to save him. Another Turkish official says the plan is to lift the 40-year-old Dickey through the cave’s narrow openings on a stretcher when doctors give the go-ahead.
Massachusetts investigates teen's death as company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip says it is working to remove the product from stores as Massachusetts authorities investigate the death of a teen whose family pointed to the One Chip Challenge popularized as a dare on social media as a contributing factor. Texas-based manufacturer Paqui said Thursday it has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips, a step 7-Eleven has already taken. Authorities are raising the alarm about the social media challenge in which people eat the extremely spicy chip and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. The cause of the teen's death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending. A vigil is planned for Friday.
Bruce Springsteen has peptic ulcer disease. Doctors say it's easily treated
Bruce Springsteen says he needs to postpone concerts this month because of peptic ulcer disease. That's a condition marked by open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach. It causes symptoms like stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea. Doctors say the most common cause is long-term use of anti-inflammatory pain relievers. The condition can be treated with over-the-counter medications and most people typically heal within four to six weeks.
Prince Harry to attend charity event in London -- but meeting up with the family isn't on the agenda
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is attending a charity event in London, though he isn’t expected to meet with King Charles III or Prince William as Britain prepares to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, moved to California in 2020. The rift deepened over the past year as Harry critiqued the family in a six-part Netflix series and his memoir, “Spare,” a title that alludes to his position as the spare royal son rather than William’s role as heir to the throne.
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company has overhauled what had been its biggest marketing spectacle, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand has come back with what is now part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It's a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.
Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Award nominations for the second year in a row
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Association Awards nominations for a second year in a row. Louisiana native Lainey Wilson broke out in 2022, earning nods in six categories. Once the nominations for this year's show were announced Thursday, she emerged with nine nominations, making her the first performer in CMA Awards history to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the ballot. Wilson is followed by Jelly Roll with five nominations and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each. The 2023 Country Music Awards will air live on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.