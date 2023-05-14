Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is cleaning up after the Eurovision Song Contest, as Sweden celebrates victory. Ukraine, meanwhile, remains defiant after Russian bombardment struck the hometown of the country’s competitors. Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine at the pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night. Ukraine’s military said a barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight left dozens wounded. One strike hit Ternopil, home city of Tvorchi in western Ukraine. On Instagram, the duo urged Europe to “unite against evil for the sake of peace.” Swedish singer Loreen won the contest with her power ballad “Tattoo," becoming only the second artist to take two Eurovision trophies. Finnish singer Käärijä was runner-up with his rap-pop party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.”
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters: 'We're not prepared for this'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An early heat wave has taken hold in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. The weather service says the temperature at Portland International Airport on Saturday reached 93, breaking a record set in 1973. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast, damaging dozens of homes
LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and a curfew was imposed after a powerful tornado tore through a community near the southern tip of Texas on the Gulf coast. The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island at about 4 a.m. Saturday as most people were in their homes asleep. At least 10 others were hospitalized, including two people who were listed in critical condition. Many residents also suffered cuts and bruises. Dozens of homes were damaged and power lines were downed. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says 42-year-old Randy Flores died when the tornado struck with wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.
Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as powerful Cyclone Mocha approaches
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Volunteers in coastal districts of Bangladesh are using loudspeakers to urge people to seek shelter as the delta nation braces for an extremely severe cyclone, which is expected to slam ashore in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 24 hours. U.N. agencies and aid workers have prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps with more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar. Their camps at Cox’s Bazar are in the path of Cyclone Mocha, which is closing in on the coast of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 135 miles per hour. It’s projected to make landfall on Sunday.
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. Clarkson issued a statement on her Instagram page Saturday. She addressed the allegations after 11 current and former employees complained about being overworked and underpaid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and also called their work “traumatizing to their mental health” in the magazine’s Friday report. In the report, the anonymous employees called Clarkson “fantastic” but said show producers were “monsters” who made their lives “hell.” Clarkson says she loves her team. Clarkson also says that there’s “always room to grow” and that she wants the show to be the “best version of ourselves in any business.”
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.
Biden to graduates of historically Black Howard University: US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told graduates of Howard University that American history hasn't always been a “fairy tale” and that “racism has torn us apart.” As Biden spoke at Saturday's commencement in Washington, more than a dozen graduates stood with their backs to him holding signs in silent protest over what they said were many forms of white supremacist violence. One sign named Jordan Neely, the New York City subway performer who died after he was restrained in a chokehold by another passenger. Biden said the graduates belong to the most gifted, tolerant, talented and best-educated generation in America. He said they feed his optimism for the future.
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
Kenya cult death toll hits 200, with more than 600 reported missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The death toll linked to a doomsday cult in Kenya has hit 201 after police exhumed 22 more bodies on Saturday. Most of them bore signs of starvation, according to the coast regional commissioner. More than 600 people are still missing. The bodies are believed to be followers of a pastor based in coastal Kenya, Paul Mackenzie. He’s alleged to have ordered congregants to starve till death in order to meet Jesus. Mackenzie who was arrested last month, remains in custody. Police plan to charge him with terror-related offenses. The bodies have been dug up from dozens of mass graves spread across his 800-acre property located in the coastal county of Kilifi.
