No fatalities reported in Iowa as officials plan to demolish partially collapsed building
Officials in Iowa are making plans to demolish a six-story apartment building a day after it partially collapsed, injuring at least one person and displacing countless residents and businesses. No fatalities were reported in the Sunday evening collapse in downtown Davenport, Iowa. City officials said Monday that the property owner has been served an order for demolition of the building. Residents weren't allowed back inside to gather their belongings due to the unstable conditions. Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives — at great risk to their own personal safety — when they entered the unstable building Sunday.
Uganda's president signs into law anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, expand space station, bring on foreign partners
BEIJING (AP) — Officials with China's burgeoning space program say they plan to place astronauts on the moon before 2030 and expand their space station. Monday's announcement comes amid against the background of a rivalry with the U.S. for reaching new milestones in outer space that reflects their competition for influence on global events. The U.S. aims to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025. The deputy director of China's space agency confirmed the twin objectives at a news conference but gave no specific dates. The agency also introduced three astronauts who will head to the country's space station in a launch scheduled Tuesday. They'll replace a crew that's been on the orbiting station for six months.
Nepal honors Sherpa guides, climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government is honoring record-holding climbers during celebrations of the first ascent of Mount Everest 70 years ago. Mountaineers and other people attended a rally in Kathmandu to mark the anniversary Monday. Kami Rita was honored after he climbed the world’s highest mountain twice this season for a record 28 times overall. Sanu Sherpa, who has climbed all of the world’s 14 highest peaks twice, said May 29, 1953, was remembered as the day Sherpas became known. It was the day New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay reached the summit. During the 2023 climbing season, hundreds of climbers and their guides scaled the peak. Seventeen died or went missing.
Cruise ship passengers left terrified after ship sails through rough seas on return to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Lines says that one of its ships that navigated rough seas off the South Carolina coast has resumed sailing on its next cruise. Terrified passengers on the Carnival Sunshine took to social media over the Memorial Day holiday weekend to post video of water pouring through a flooded hallway on a cabin level and pictures of on-board stores in shambles as large waves swelled on the sea. Miami-based Carnival says the ship's return to Charleston, South Carolina, from the Bahamas on Saturday was delayed by prolonged bad weather and rough seas in the area. No serious injuries were reported.
Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri
Hundreds of people visited a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it’s a sign of Catholic holiness, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be rare. Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April as part of the monastery's preparations for a new shrine. The monastery expected to only find bones. Instead, her body and clothing were largely intact. People have flocked from all over the country to see the body. Anthropologists said bodies can stay preserved for many years, but people don't usually get to see that.
Liz Cheney urges graduates not to compromise with the truth in commencement speech
Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney blasted Republicans raising fears about college students voting and implored new graduates not to compromise truths in a commencement speech at her alma mater. The Wyoming Republican spoke at Colorado College on Sunday about being ousted from House Republican leadership after calling out lies about the 2020 election and working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney's speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Her fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.
Suspect arrested in 5 separate shootings in Phoenix metro area that left 4 dead
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded. Mesa police say 20-year-old Iren Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. They say a motive for the shootings wasn’t immediately clear, but Byers took responsibility for the shootings and told officers where they could find the clothes and gun used in the crimes. Police say video surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing the clothing reported by witnesses at multiple shooting scenes.]
Police: Fugitive's body found in Ohio River, days after recapture of fellow Ohio escapee
HENDERSON, KY (AP) — Police in Kentucky say they've pulled the body of a convicted murderer from the Ohio River, days after he escaped last week from an Ohio prison with another inmate. Police in Henderson, Kentucky, said they were called Sunday about a body floating in the river and authorities preliminary identified the remains as those of escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie, 50. The discovery closes out a dayslong manhunt. Authorities said fellow escapee James Lee, 47, was captured last Wednesday after a police pursuit of a stolen car in Henderson but Gillespie, a passenger in the car, ran off. Authorities say the two had fled a Lima Ohio, prison after hiding in a trash container.
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
BERLIN (AP) — Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups have gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt. They accuse the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism - an allegation he denies. Waters has also drawn their ire for his support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel. Frankfurt authorities had initially tried to prevent the concert on Sunday evening taking place, but Waters challenged that move successfully in a local court. The concert is taking place in the city’s Festhalle, where in November 1938 more than 3,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis, beaten and abused, and later deported to concentration camps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.