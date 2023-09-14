Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for several families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting are criticizing Alex Jones' personal spending as they seek nearly $1.5 billion they won in lawsuits against the Infowars host. Court filings by Jones in his bankruptcy case in Texas show the conspiracy theorist who called the 2012 shooting a hoax dished out more than $93,000 in July. That includes $15,000 to his wife, $7,900 for housekeeping and more than $6,300 for meals and entertainment. The families' lawyers said in a recent court filing that they will seek court orders to control Jones' spending if he doesn't himself. Jones denies financial wrongdoing but acknowledges an affinity for eating out.
In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”
Israel's Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week. Netanyahu’s office said their meeting is scheduled for Monday and will include discussions about artificial intelligence. It comes at a time when Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil-rights organization, has accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on X. Musk has accused the league of trying to “kill” his business and says he is against antisemitism.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise returns to the Capitol after his blood cancer diagnosis
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma. Scalise is 57 years old and is the No. 2 House Republican. The Louisiana congressman told reporters on Thursday his chemotherapy treatment is underway. Scalise says he'll be able to receive some of the chemotherapy treatment in Washington and continue his work in Congress. Scalise's cancer diagnosis comes at a fraught moment for House Republicans, who are trying to avert a government shutdown while also launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo, more than 130 years after creating the old one. The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The original script dates to the 1880s and was based on the signature of a company co-founder. It will still be seen for now on consumer health products like baby shampoo from Kenvue. That's a new company created in a spinoff from J&J.
Shelter in place lifted after fire at Michigan paper mill produces plumes of heavy smoke
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Residents near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire have been told they no longer needed to shelter in place. Environmental officials found Thursday that local air quality had improved to safe levels. Fire crews contained the fire to a storage building at Tissue Depot property in downtown Cheboygan on Wednesday afternoon and officials said crews remained on the scene “putting out hot spots." Residents downwind of the fire were advised not to mow their lawn until the EPA receives final test results. Fire officials say no mill employees or firefighters were injured.
American explorer says he thought he would die during an 11-day ordeal in a Turkish cave
ISTANBUL (AP) — An American researcher says he thought he would die after falling ill while exploring a Turkish cave system. Mark Dickey was rescued after 11 days underground. Speaking at a hospital in southern Turkey on Thursday, he told reporters he never gave up hope while stuck 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below ground. “But there’s a difference between accurately recognizing your current risk against giving up. You don’t let things become hopeless, but you recognize the fact that ‘I’m going to die.’” The 40-year-old experienced caver fell ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding while mapping the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers brought him to the surface on Tuesday.
Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gannett, the United States’ biggest newspaper chain, posted two unusual job listings to its site. On Tuesday, they revealed they are hiring a reporter focused on Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, they shared a posting for a dedicated Beyoncé reporter who will be employed through USA Today and The Tennessean. Online criticism of these new roles come in part because of major layoffs at Gannett. The NewsGuild says that Gannett's workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. One journalist said the likelihood of fans to click on stories about Swift or Beyoncé makes it an obvious motivating factor in designing the new jobs.
Botulism outbreak tied to sardines served in Bordeaux leaves 1 person dead and several hospitalized
PARIS (AP) — Regional health officials in France say a 32-year-old woman is dead and a dozen people have been hospitalized after an apparent botulism outbreak. Health authorities have linked it to homemade sardine preserves served by a Bordeaux wine bar between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10. Local authorities were working Thursday to track down others who ate the suspect sardines. The woman who died was from Paris. Local officials say those sickened included visitors from the U.S., Ireland, Canada, Germany and Spain. Foodborne botulism is an illness from eating contaminated products and can cause paralysis, breathing difficulty and sometimes death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.