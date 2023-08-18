Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
Storm-weary New Englanders are cleaning up after a tornado or tornadoes caused damage and lifted a car off a highway in Rhode Island. Firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 on Friday and found her unharmed. Storms damaged homes and cars and made for hazardous driving across New England. A few thousand power outages but no injuries were reported. The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island were Johnston and Scituate. Meanwhile, parts of Vermont braced for possible flash flooding even as residents and businesses rebuild from extensive flooding earlier in the summer.
Judge won't delay Trump's defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president's appeal frivolous
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has expressed growing impatience with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump's “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit, saying he won't stop a January trial for the “frivolous appeal” of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in a ruling Friday criticized arguments made by Trump's lawyers in asking him to mothball the civil claims by a New York columnist who says Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in spring 1996. A jury in May awarded the writer, E. Jean Carroll, $5 million in damages, concluding she was sexually abused by Trump, though not raped.
Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity
MIAMI (AP) — Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, has died at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park. The Seaquarium posted on social media that Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort over the past two days. Officials say Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively, but the 57-year-old orca died Friday afternoon from an apparent renal condition. Animal rights activists have been fighting for years to have Lolita freed from her tank. The park’s current owner and Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move her to a natural sea pen.
Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases
A federal appeals court in Washington has ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot. The ruling, issued Friday, could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court said James Little was wrongly sentenced for his conviction on a misdemeanor offense to both prison time and probation, which is court-ordered monitoring of defendants who are not behind bars. Little pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge that carries up to six months behind bars. He was sentenced to 60 days in prison last year followed by three years of probation.
German archbishop 'disappointed' by diocese employees' attempts to access porn
BERLIN (AP) — The archbishop of Cologne, one of Germany’s most important Catholic dioceses, has expressed disappointment that employees used work computers to try to access pornographic websites. Friday's statement from Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki comes after a newspaper reported that a list from the archdiocese showed more than 1,000 attempts to access such sites from its computers. The archdiocese confirmed the existence of a list. It said that its IT service provider routinely checks whether its firewalls fend off attempts to access sites with risky content such as violence, pornography and drugs, and that they are not meant to check individuals’ usage habits. It said that the check turned up “no indications of criminally relevant behavior.”
Fired founder of right-wing org Project Veritas is under investigation in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — The fired founder of conservative nonprofit Project Veritas is under investigation by a suburban New York prosecutor’s office for allegedly mistreating workers and misspending organization funds. The Westchester County district attorney’s office has confirmed Friday it is “looking into” matters concerning James O’Keefe, who was suspended in February and later fired as chairman and CEO after the board said he spent “an excessive amount of donor funds” on personal luxuries. A spokesperson for the district attorney declined to discuss details of the investigation or what potential charges O’Keefe could face, if any.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty. State Attorney Melissa Nelson says a grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan. She says the 36-year-old Gardner was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Florida to stand trial. The state is also seeking the death penalty against Gardner’s husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana. He was arrested in March. The triggerman pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana and Gardner.
Is it coming home? England looks to bring Women's World Cup trophy back to the birthplace of soccer
SYDNEY (AP) — A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women's squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. It is England coach Sarina Wiegman’s second straight trip to the Women’s World Cup finals: she led the Netherlands into the title match against the United States in 2019. Spain has defied expectations in the World Cup, reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall. Fifteen Spanish players stepped down from the national team citing concerns about mental health and calling on the federation to create a more professional environment.
Some issues remain as Kentucky school district restarts classes after busing fiasco
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district restarted classes for some students Friday after a bus transportation debacle forced officials to cancel school last week. Elementary and middle school students started back Friday. High school students return Monday. Jefferson County Schools officials have apologized to outraged parents and pledged to add resources. The public school district with more than 90,000 students and about 65,000 bus riders drew up new bus routes and staggered school start times as part of a plan to address problems caused by driver shortages. Officials instead had to cancel more than a week of classes.
Firefighters battle smoke and heat to control a major wildfire in Spain's tourist island of Tenerife
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Firefighters are battling to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island started Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people. Regional officials say Friday's efforts will be crucial in containing the fire. The Canary Islands have been in drought for most of the past few years, just like large parts of mainland Spain. The islands have recorded below-average rainfall in recent years, because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.
