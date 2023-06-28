Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.” Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram. The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. Teigen got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate. She said she has always wanted four children. Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”
Your DoorDash driver? He's the company's co-founder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When DoorDash began, its three co-founders did all the deliveries themselves. A decade later, they're still at it. DoorDash Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andy Fang makes DoorDash deliveries for about an hour each month, which helps him fix problems quickly and better understand drivers and customers. Fang says those insights are important, which is why DoorDash requires salaried employees in the U.S., Canada and Australia to do at least four deliveries a year. Fang is one of a growing number of executives occasionally doing hourly work. Starbucks' new CEO works once a month as a barista, while the CEOs of Uber and Lyft put in ride-sharing shifts.
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 10 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Many of the deaths have occurred even though double red flags warned beachgoers of the dangers. Six deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach. Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin, but local officials said rip currents weren’t observed, and yellow caution flags, not double red flags, were flying at the beach. Officials are hoping beachgoers will take extra precautions as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Delta passengers exit flight using jet slide after plane lands without front gear extended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear extended. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. Video of the landing shows an unremarkable touchdown with one person heard saying, “That was not bad at all.” The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte. Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, and later killing his mother has been sentenced to two life terms. A Columbia County judge on Tuesday also imposed 123 to 380 more years on 25-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes for 19 counts of attempted homicide. Authorities said Sura Reyes drove through a crowd at a fundraiser to benefit victims of a fire that killed 10 and then returned to his Nescopeck home and killed 56-year-old Rosa Reyes. He said outside court he was sorry. His attorney attributed the crimes to “a mental health crisis.”
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast. Government heat warnings Wednesday stretched into Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and storm-battered Arkansas. Lingering power outages after weekend storms compounded the misery in Arkansas. California, meanwhile, was facing its first major heat wave of the year. The National Weather Service warned that the dry, hot, windy conditions were ripe for dangerous fires in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. In Webb County, Texas, where the heat is blamed on 11 deaths, the county medical examiner says the heat is unprecedented.
UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school's next mascot
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity to campus, and they say he’s a very good boy. Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall. A school spokesperson says the puppy was born in Canada in April and arrived on campus June 17. The pup was to be presented Wednesday morning to the school’s board of trustees. Jonathan XV is living with the same host family as UConn’s current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. Jonathan XIV, who is 9 years old, will officially retire this fall.
Smoke from Canada wildfires is increasing health risks in Black and poorer US communities
DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires is shrouding broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky. That's led to warnings to stay inside and has exacerbated health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution. The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency warned residents of the mostly Black city that “everyone should stay indoors.” Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh all have “very unhealthy” air. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky.
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. By late Wednesday afternoon, about 5,800 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. More than 1,000 others were canceled. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast, crew-scheduling problems, and even a belly landing that disrupted flights at a major East Coast airport.
