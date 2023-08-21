Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo's beloved Mario character, steps down
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down. Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador,” traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices. “It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.
Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement attributed to the player he kissed. The kiss was shocking given the sport’s long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.
Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV Judge Hatchett
A Georgia sheriff has pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference last year. Bleckley County Sherriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty Monday in Cobb County State Court to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Prosecutors had accused Coody of groping Hatchett's breast as she was being introduced to sheriffs at a January 2022 meeting of the Georgia Sheriff's Association. Hatchett was in the courtroom and told the judge: “For this man to come up and violate me the way he did is unspeakable.” He was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation and resigned from office.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanks Canadians for support after separation from wife
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is thanking Canadians for their support in his first public remarks about his family since he and his wife, Sophie, announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage. Trudeau and Sophie announced the decision in statements posted on Instagram early this month, adding they would vacation as a family. The Prime Minister returned from his vacation and was asked about how he is doing.
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death. He had been ill and died while Carmona’s mother and other relatives traveled to Australia to watch her play in the final. The federation did not give more detail on the cause of death. The family decided to wait until after the title celebrations to give Carmona the news. Spain beat England 1-0 to win its first Women's World Cup title. Carmona said Monday she plans to attend the victory ceremony with her teammates in Madrid.
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalties
DENVER (AP) — As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place Larry Rudolph would never discover. Vincent Finizio also predicted that Rudolph’s future grandchildren will never know he existed and that he would die “alone and unmourned.” His comments came shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison and imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against him. Rudolph plans to appeal his conviction.
Court documents suggest reason for police raid of Kansas newspaper
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
A store owner was killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California store owner has been fatally shot after a dispute over a LGBTQ Pride flag outside her business. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday night. They say an armed suspect was later located and killed after a confrontation with deputies. He hasn’t been identified yet. According to sheriff’s officials, the man made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the clothing store. Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.
'Barbie' for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide
NEW YORK (AP) — Still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? This Sunday, you’ll be able to catch up for $4 a ticket in movie theaters nationwide. Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 27. For one day, all movies — in all formats and at all showtimes — will be $4 at participating theaters. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal. Last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day was judged an enormous success. An estimated 8.1 million moviegoers bought $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3, making it the highest attended day of the year in cinemas.
