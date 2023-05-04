May the Fourth be 'I do': Ohio city has 'Star Wars' weddings
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio was officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth — essentially a holiday for fans of the franchise — the couple felt the force calling them to commit to the ceremony. They joined six other couples in having 15-minute wedding ceremonies at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron on Thursday. Most of the newlyweds dressed in more traditional wedding attire, but the Joneses wore long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, and Robert looking like a Jedi.
COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the No. 4 cause. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings. The two previous years, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus. The data is preliminary and may change a little after further analysis. The year-to-year drop is the first since 2009.
As deadline passes, Brazil aims to seize unregistered guns
SAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro tried to convert a country with few weapons into one where firearm ownership and lack of regulation meant personal freedom. Now, his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been moving to undo Bolsonaro’s pro-gun policies, and that started with requiring gun owners to register their weapons with police. After initial resistance, he started seeing success. But authorities said Thursday that more than 6,000 restricted-use guns previously registered with the army, and which include assault rifles, were not presented to police by yesterday’s deadline. Brazil’s Justice Minister Flávio Dino says they are likely to have been diverted to criminals, and are now targets for investigation and potential seizure.
Purple lanes: Minnesota highway signs to honor Prince
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has honored the late pop superstar Prince by voting to dedicate to him the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign. Prince is the creator of hits including “Little Red Corvette,” "Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota State Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating it as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation
LONDON (AP) — Prince William has poured a pint of ale and taken a ride on the London subway with his wife Kate as part of a royal ramble before King Charles III’s coronation. William and Kate took time to chat with royal fans, tourists and Londoners Thursday in the capital’s Soho entertainment district with just two days to go until Saturday’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The pair took their first trip on the Elizabeth line which is named after Queen Elizabeth II. They then stopped at a historic pub where William poured a pint of Kingmaker. The pale ale was brewed to celebrate the coronation. The visit came as London prepared for the first coronation in the United Kingdom in 70 years.
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp pleads not guilty to shooting charge
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge after prosecutors accused him of shooting at a man while attempting to retrieve a stolen cell phone. He was released on his own recognizance following the arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court in Washington state. Kemp was arrested after the shooting in a parking lot outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers insisted he returned fire in self defense. However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police said that just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall, Kemp sent a text message saying, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”
Sons of 'El Chapo' deny US fentanyl indictment allegations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sons of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán have denied accusations made by United States prosecutors last month, saying in a letter that they have no involvement in the production and trafficking of the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. The letter was provided to The Associated Press by José Refugio Rodríguez, a lawyer for Guzmán’s family. Despite not being signed, Rodríguez said he could confirm that the letter was from Guzmán’s sons. The Mexican government did not explicitly confirm the letter’s authenticity, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday it had been analyzed by the country’s security council.
Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines
Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes. Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself April 1 with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her.
Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran big league catcher Sandy León changed his uniform to No. 12 this season with the Texas Rangers to remind himself of the worst day of his life. That was the day his 15-month-old daughter, Nahomy, fell into a pool. She wasn't breathing when she was rescued 12 minutes later. The next day, Nahomy stunned doctors by bouncing back to apparently full health. Now approaching her fourth birthday, she remains perfectly well. León wears No. 12 to remember Nahomy's harrowing experience and remarkable recovery.
