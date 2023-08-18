Kentucky school district to restart school year after busing fiasco cancels classes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district is scheduled to return elementary students to school following chaotic busing problems on the first day. School officials say they will restart elementary and middle school busing on Friday and high school transport on Monday. Jefferson County Schools officials have apologized to outraged parents and pledged to add resources. The public school district with more than 90,000 students and about 65,000 bus riders drew up new bus routes and staggered school start times as part of a plan to address problems caused by driver shortages. Officials instead had to cancel more than a week of classes.
Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Firefighters have battled through the night to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island started Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people. Regional officials say Friday's efforts will be crucial in containing the fire. The Canary Islands have been in drought for most of the past few years, just like large parts of mainland Spain. The islands have recorded below-average rainfall in recent years, because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community commemorates the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. Family and aides say she expects a quiet celebration Friday in Plains, Georgia. She plans to release butterflies and eat peanut butter ice cream, a nod to the couple’s experience as peanut farmers. She is the second-oldest presidential spouse in U.S. history and has dementia. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president and remains under home hospice care. They marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.
Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he's happy with his choice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn't been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shas shaken Colombia’s capital and other major cities, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber. At least one person was reported killed. The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later Thursday evening. People in the capital felt buildings and floors rumble, and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.
'Blue Beetle' actors may be sidelined by the strike, but their director is keeping focus on them
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Normally, the weeks heading up to Friday’s release of the DC film “Blue Beetle” would be a triumphant, celebratory time for its filmmakers and Latino-led cast. But with the actors and writers strike in full swing, its stars have been sidelined. Director Ángel Manuel Soto has made sure they’re not forgotten, doing interviews to promote the film and finding inventive ways to make sure his cast is represented. Those include holding a photo of “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña over his face at a screening this week and wearing a custom T-shirt made in the style of Mexican Loteria cards representing the cast. The film has been celebrated for its authentic portrayal of a Mexican American family.
Migos' Quavo releases 'Rocket Power,' his first solo album since Takeoff's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power.” It is his first full-length release since his bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. Its release was delayed two weeks to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” as Quavo wrote on Instagram. Little was known about the album prior to its release. Takeoff appears on two of the album's tracks, “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Started.” “Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”
New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation sparked by worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Boston Market’s corporate office in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday. There are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and 310 nationwide, according to its website.
Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston found not guilty of concealing his father's child sex crimes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has been ruled not guilty of an Australian charge of concealing his father’s child sex crimes. Houston was the church’s senior global pastor when police charged him two years ago with concealing a serious indictable offense. He resigned from his church roles months later. A Sydney magistrate ruled Thursday that Houston was reasonable to believe the victim didn't want Frank Houston’s offenses reported to police. The victim had testified that he never told Houston not to report the abuse, and he said outside court that the verdict blamed him for the church’s failure to report the elder Houston to police. Brian Houston expressed his sadness and said the extent of his father's crimes will never be known.
Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall after fire reports. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall following reports of nearly two dozen fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday. The recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers sold under five brand names: Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. These products, all manufactured by the Zhuhai, China-based Gree Electric Appliances, were sold from 2011 to 2014 at major retailers nationwide. According to the CPSC, the now-recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire. Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage from the recalled products. Consumers are instructed to unplug and immediately stop using the dehumidifiers — and contact Gree for a refund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.