First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity. Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered. Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before. Researchers have spent months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nine years after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a suitcase along the side of a Massachusetts highway, the former boyfriend of the child’s mother faces arraignment on a murder charge in connection with the death. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Alberto Sierra Jr faces arraignment Thursday in Worcester Superior Court on charges of murder and disinterring a body in the death of Jeremiah Oliver. An email seeking comment was left with his attorney. Jeremiah’s body was found in April 2014, but the boy was last seen alive in September 2013, and was not reported missing until December of that year.
Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. His agent said that Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.” Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”
84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured. Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top. He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter on Thursday and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment. Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday. Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.
Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras. Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.
Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as cleanup begins
FAENZA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews are working to reach towns and villages in northern Italy that were cut off from highways, electricity and cell phone service following heavy rains and flooding. Farmers are warning of “incalculable” losses and authorities have begun mapping out cleanup and reconstruction plans. The death toll from rains that pushed two dozen rivers and tributaries to burst their banks stood at nine, with some people still unaccounted-for. The drought-parched region of Emilia-Romagna had already estimated some 1 billion euros in losses from heavy rains earlier this month. But officials said the losses now reached multiple billions given the widespread damage to farmland, storefronts and infrastructure from this week’s flooding.
Stephanie Beatriz of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Award-winning actress Stephanie Beatriz will serve as the grand marshal for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 later this month. Beatriz is perhaps best known for starring for nearly a decade as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” She also voiced Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film “Encanto." She follows country music star Blake Shelton, who was the grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.
Florida judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure agreement
A Florida judge has sided with superstar golfer Tiger Woods in a legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected late Wednesday an attempt by Erica Herman to throw out her nondisclosure agreement with Woods. Metzger called Herman's allegation that was a victim of sexual harassment “vague and threadbare.” She also said that Herman's questioning if whether she actually signed the agreement is also something that should be decided by the arbitrator. Herman has been suing Woods and the trust that owns his Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the latter. Herman and Woods were together for about five years before they split in October.
Man indicted in theft of 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is suspected of stealing a pair of famous ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Federal prosecutors said Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft of major artwork. The Indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers. The slippers were worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” They were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota. The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. The pair is one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie. Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.
'Indiana Jones' debut is one of the most anticipated moments at Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, France (AP) — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival. Ford, who has said “Dial of Destiny” will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted “Top Gun Maverick” and Tom Cruise in a similar manner. It’s not the first “Indiana Jones” film to bow in Cannes. The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival.
