Grief book author's murder charge tangled in estate dispute
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents show that a children’s book author who prosecutors say killed her husband has been battling with his relatives over the family estate since his death last year. Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year. She was arrested and charged this week with killing her husband by spiking his drink with fentanyl. Prosecutors say she called authorities hours later to report him as being unresponsive. The charges come months after Richins did a local media tour to promote a self-published book she said she wrote to help children grieve.
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has amended its free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to add recent developments in the tit-for-tat fight between the entertainment giant and the Florida governor. Disney’s amended complaint was filed Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. It ha been updated with developments since the entertainment giant nearly two weeks ago sued DeSantis and a new oversight board for the Disney World governing district. The new board is made up of DeSantis appointees. The revised complaint references legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers. One of the new laws gives the state unprecedented authority to inspect a monorail system at Disney World
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman's attorney during Tuesday's hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods' attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods' mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods' attorney denies.
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos, who has faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses. That's according to two people who could not publicly discuss specific details of the case while it remains under seal and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The charges against Santos were filed in the Eastern District of New York. Santos said he hadn't been told of the charges, telling The AP, “This is news to me."
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven dogs and handlers are getting ready for the big moment at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The finalist have been chosen, and they're about to face off for best in show Tuesday. The contenders include a Pekingese, a French bulldog, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, an English setter, a giant schnauzer, an American staffordshire terrier and an Australian shepherd. Each Westminster finalist first has bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its “group,” such as toy dogs or hounds.
Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a stretch of highway after him. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign a bill renaming the highway that runs past Prince’s Paisley Park museum and recording studios. Purple signs will soon go up in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating the roadway as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The nearby Paisley Park complex, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world as a museum run by his estate. It's also where Prince died in 2016 at age 57.
Feinstein returning to Senate after facing resignation calls
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein is returning to Washington after a more than two-month absence led to calls from within her own party for the oldest member of Congress to resign. The California Democrat announced in early March that she had been hospitalized in San Francisco and was being treated for a case of shingles. The 89-year-old senator planned to be back in Washington in March but didn't appear as her recovery took longer than expected. Several progressive House Democrats who have long been uneasy with the centrist Feinstein called for her to resign, saying her absence was slowing the party's agenda in the Senate.
Truck slams into Polish bus in Germany, injuring dozens
BERLIN (AP) — A highway collision between a long-distance bus from Poland and a truck has injured dozens of people in eastern Germany. German news agency dpa reported that the crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway between the Brandenburg state towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf. Police told dpa that 52 people were hurt, although a Polish official later reported that 56 people were injured and 34 of them had to be hospitalized. Polish police personnel were sent to the scene along with German first responders. German police say the truck collided with the side of the bus when the driver tried to change lanes.
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Rita Lee Jones, Brazil’s million-selling “Queen of Rock” who gained an international following through her colorful and candid style and such hits as “Ovelha Negra,” “Mania de Você” and “Now Only Missing You,” has died at 75. The São Paulo native left a lasting mark with her irreverence, creativity and compositions containing messages that helped introduce Brazilian society to feminism, while also candidly addressing her struggles with drug abuse. She enjoyed a long run of top-selling albums, including “Rita Lee” and “Rita Lee & Roberto de Carvalho."
