Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget $800,000 in damages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant. Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo's family were seeking $15 million in damages. Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday. The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru. A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.
Australian castaway recounts comfort he felt adrift at sea, thanks to meditation, swimming and dog
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — He quit his corporate job and moved to Mexico to pursue his dream of sailing solo across the ocean. Australian Timothy Shaddock, 54, bought his 30-foot catamaran two years ago in the Mexican Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta. He needed a place to live and he liked the isolation. ‘Of course, living on a boat and sailing on a boat is two different things and that was more of a challenge,’ Shaddock told The Associated Press a day after stepping onto land for the first time in months.
See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale that surfaced right in front of him. Kevin Williams feared he would be knocked off his paddleboard by the whale so kneeled, then on all fours to steady himself. But the whale just turned on its side and glided under him, missing him with a fin sticking out of the water. Williams says he didn’t even get wet during the adventure in Prince William Sound, about 60 miles southeast of Anchorage. And it won't keep him off the water either: Williams says he plans another paddleboarding trip later Thursday.
Hate speech posted on economics website is traced to leading universities, research finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday. Some economists have long condemned the website, Economics Job Market Rumors, for its toxic content. The site is run by an anonymous individual and is not connected to a university or other institution. That fact had fed speculation that those who posted hateful messages on it were mostly online cranks who might not be economists. Yet the new research points in the opposite direction. It indicates that economists at top-tier schools, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago were among the site's active participants.
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. Mitnick died Sunday in Las Vegas after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His colorful career — from student tinkerer to FBI-hunted fugitive, imprisoned felon and finally respected cybersecurity professional, public speaker and author tapped for advice by U.S. lawmakers and global corporations — mirrors the evolution of society’s grasp of the nuances of computer hacking.
Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South. Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures turn homes into “air fryers." Air conditioning can be a matter of survival. But the resource that is essential for living safely through the extreme heat can come with high electricity bills. Some people say they are rationing air conditioning to avoid bills they can't afford and cooling centers say they are seeing that as well.
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities. While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers. The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show “Abbott Elementary.” The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row has sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. It's the sixth largest in U.S. history. The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes, or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The store where the winning ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery. Officials presented a giant symbolic check to the store's owner and family on Thursday. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II is returning to the man's family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it was displayed for 29 years at the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas. The museum handed the flag over Thursday to the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that has returned about 500 similar flags to descendants of Japanese servicemen killed during the war. The flag will be returned to the two sons and daughter of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda to be united with the remains of Mutsuda's widow, who died recently at the age of 102.
Johnny Depp creates debut self-portrait in 'dark' and 'confusing' time
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has painted the emotions of recent years into a self-portrait and is offering the result for sale as a time-limited edition. The actor began working on the piece, titled “Five,” around 2021 in the midst of an explosive dispute with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which played out in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic. Depp says it was created at a time that was a bit dark, a bit confusing, A few months ago, Depp went back to the artwork, and after making adjustments, decided to publicly share what he views as an act of creative healing. Priced from $1,950, signed editions of “Five” go on sale Thursday for 13 days.
