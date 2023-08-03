Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana has injured three women floating on inner tubes. One victim's wounds were serious enough that she had to be airlifted to a hospital. The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the popular Jefferson River. Authorities said at least one otter swam up to the adult women at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and attacked them. The women were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911. The woman who was helicoptered to a hospital had wounds on her arms and face. The other two sustained injuries to their arms.
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo says she's no villain. The Grammy Award winning artist is accused of sexual harassment by three of her former backup dancers. The dancers claim she created a hostile work environment. Lizzo's statement Thursday says she's open with her sexuality, but she can't let people use that openness to make her something she's not. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one for her weight gain before firing her. Lizzo says the former employees already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was unprofessional.
Freddie Mercury's beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
LONDON (AP) — More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen’s greatest hits, are going on display in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London ahead of their sale. The vast collection of the singer’s personal belongings had been left to Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin. They had remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for 30 years since his death in 1991. The handwritten draft of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is expected to fetch 800,000 to 1.2 million pounds, or $1 million to $1.5 million. The star of the show is Mercury’s beloved Yamaha baby grand piano, which is set to sell for 2 million to 3 million pounds ($2.5 million to $3.8 million).
Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million. Sotheby’s International Realty says that's believed to be the most expensive property ever sold in Connecticut. The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what is now U.S. Steel, dates back to the late 19th century. The main house is a 13,500-square foot mansion with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There also is a three-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom carriage house with a clock tower. The estate includes a swimming pool, a grass tennis court, an apple orchard and two private beaches. The property was put on the market in February with an asking price of $150 million.
Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing say they've reached a settlement with the county. Lashawn Thompson died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper, who represent Thompson’s family, said Thursday that settlements were reached with the county and other "unidentified entities.” Thompson’s death gained attention in April after Harper released photos of the man's face and body covered in insects. The U.S. Department of Justice cited Thompson’s death last month when announcing an investigation into jail conditions in the county.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. The Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made. The recalls cover certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Affected Kias include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the oil pump controller if necessary. Hyundai owners will be notified by letter on Sept. 25. Kia will notify owners starting Sept. 28.
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors is expected to next appear in court in September on assault charges after New York City prosecutors asked a judge to delay trial proceedings. The 33-year-old actor appeared in court Thursday for what was to have been the start of his trial. The charges stem from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. Majors faces as much as a year in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor charges. He plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel movies. He has denied the accusations.
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
Man is charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of $300,000 with door-return scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt. The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 26-year-old Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf to wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he walked into the stores, grabbed expensive doors and immediately returned them for credit. Prosecutors allege he sometimes took doors without paying and returned them at different Home Deport stores. His attorney did not immediately comment.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife separating after 18 years of marriage
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage. The two said in statements posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The couple were married in a ceremony in Montreal in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. A statement from Trudeau's office said, “They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”
