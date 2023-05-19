Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents. According to the CPSC, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported. Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.
British climber scales Everest for 17th time, the most by a non-Sherpa guide
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A British mountain guide has returned to Nepal’s capital after scaling Mount Everest for a 17th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide. Kenton Cool first climbed Mount Everest in 2004 and has been doing it almost every year since then. Only Sherpa guides have scaled the mountain more times than Cool. A veteran Sherpa guide reached the peak this week for the 27th time. Cool was unable to climb Everest in 2014 because the season was canceled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche, and again in 2015 when an earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 19 people. The 2020 climbing season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Threatening 22 million people, Mexico's Popocatepetl is a very closely watched volcano
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano rumbled to life again this week, spewing out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions. Because it looms so close to the Mexico City region, the volcano's every sigh is closely monitored by dozens of scientists, sensors, cameras and a roomful of powerful equipment ready to sound warnings. The 17,797-foot mountain is known affectionately as “El Popo” and has been belching toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years. The volcano is just 45 miles southeast of Mexico City, which has a population of 22 million people, but it stands much closer to the eastern fringes of the metropolis. A severe eruption could smother the city in clouds of choking ash.
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who held steak knife
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police shocked a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun as she approached them using a walker and carrying a steak knife in an Australian nursing home, sending her to the hospital in critical condition after her head hit the floor. The extraordinary police takedown of Clare Nowland, who has dementia, has prompted a high-level police internal investigation. Two police officers went to Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home in the town of Cooma that specializes in residents with higher care needs including dementia, after staff reported that Nowland had taken a serrated steak knife from the kitchen. A police official declined to say whether he thought the officers had used excessive force.
Utah kids' book author accused in husband's killing changed life insurance policies, prosecutors say
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Updated charging documents say a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later arrested on accusations of killing him made changes to her husband’s life insurance years before he was fatally poisoned. The charges were tweaked Thursday. The allegations were previously mentioned in search warrants but not the charging documents. They led to the postponement of a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. It would have been the first time Kouri Richins was in court since her case became the latest true crime sensation earlier this month.
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
BALTIMORE (AP) — A top contender has been scratched from the Preakness 36 hours before the Triple Crown race. Brad Cox-trained First Mission was pulled from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians. That leaves the field at seven. First Mission was the second betting choice at 5-2 behind Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Mage. Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby. That included favorite Forte after state racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot.
Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to lift the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 early Friday to open their Eastern Conference final series. Tkachuk took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida had won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck. He then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left for the winner. It marked the longest game in history for either team, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.
Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Museum officials in Grand Rapids, Michigan, showed off mastodon bones that were unearthed last year during a drainage dig in the western part of the state and belonged to a juvenile male mastodon that lived 13,000 years ago. The skeleton was discovered on private property belonging to the Clapp family in August by a crew working for a drain commission. The Clapps decided to donate the remains to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. While much of the skeleton still is going through the drying process, a selection of the bones will be publicly displayed for the first time during an exhibit that opens Saturday.
California lawmakers block bill allowing people to sue oil companies over health problems
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California legislative committees in the Assembly and Senate blocked two big climate bills Thursday. One would have made the state's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets more ambitious. Another would have allowed people to sue oil companies over health problems if they meet certain criteria. Those were among dozens of bills that did not survive hearings in the chambers' public finance committees. That means they not likely to be passed this year. Other proposals that were blocked include legislation to ban people under 21 from using cellphones while driving and a bill to allow people struggling with suicidal thoughts to voluntarily register themselves on a “do not sell” list for firearms.
'Rust' weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer have asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. In a motion filed in Santa Fe County court on Thursday, lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say the prosecutors who filed the charge did not have the authority to do so. They say Gutierrez-Reed's due process rights were violated and that damage done to the gun by an FBI test amounts to the destruction of evidence. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding went off on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” in October 2021.
