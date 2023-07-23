Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest has been won by a Wisconsin man who was celebrating his 68th birthday. Gerrit Marshall of Madison won Saturday night's contest in Key West, Florida, over 140 white-bearded men. It was Marshall's 11th try. Competitors in sportsman’s attire, most emulating the rugged “Papa” persona Hemingway adopted in his later years, paraded onstage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar before a judging panel of previous winners. As well as the contest and other festival events, the look-alikes focus on raising scholarship funds for Keys students. Hemingway Look-Alike Society president David Douglas estimated that they amassed close to $125,000 during the 2023 festival.
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that her body was found near grizzly bear tracks. The attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings, the department said. Forest rangers issued an emergency closure of the popular hiking area in West Yellowstone and continue to investigate the woman's death.
Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal. Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair, says local business have donated prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000 as a reward for the person who finds the goat. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville. The goat, name Willy following a Facebook poll, escaped after a youth rodeo on July 15.
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spokesman for Anchor Brewing says the company is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out. The 127-year-old San Francisco-based trailblazer of craft beers stunned beer lovers earlier in July when it announced it would cease operations. Spokesman Sam Singer said Saturday that Anchor had received an email from employees saying they had launched an effort to purchase the brewery. He said the company would gladly consider a serious officer with verifiable sources of income. Sapporo Holding purchased Anchor Brewing in 2017.
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida. The panel could not reach a unanimous verdict Saturday after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, can choose to retry the case with a new jury. Prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly's friends were fired from inside a Jeep where Melly and the others were sitting. Defense lawyers noted in closing arguments that the gun used in the fatal shootings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. was never recovered. They also said YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had no apparent motive for the crime.
The 1975 cancels its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after band's same-sex kiss controversy in Malaysia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — British pop rock band The 1975 has announced it was canceling its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival, a day before, as the band’s lead singer slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. The 1975 was scheduled to have a performance at We The Fest, Indonesia’s annual summer music festival, in Jakarta on Sunday night. The group said on Sunday they regret announcing that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned “due to the current circumstances”
2,000 people including tourists evacuated as a wildfire rages on the Greek island of Rhodes
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations including two seaside resorts. Authorities say that about 2,000 people have been evacuated without incident. Some of the evacuees will stay on a passenger ship. The wildfire had been confined to the island’s mountainous center in previous days. But authorities said Saturday that it spread towards the coast on the island's central-eastern side with the flames aided by winds. The fire department said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by five planes and three helicopters.
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter has been charged with murder by Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 26-year-old Rashad Trice on Friday with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith’s strangulation death. The Lansing man faces 18 other charges in connection with the alleged stabbing and sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend in Lansing. He also allegedly stole her car and drove away with Smith. The child's body was found July 5 in Detroit nearly 100 miles from Lansing.
Groups working to round up domesticated rabbits that have been running loose in Florida neighborhood
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Efforts are underway to rescue the domesticated rabbits that have populated a Florida neighborhood. Rescue groups are using traps, hands and sometimes nets to capture the 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits living in a community near Fort Lauderdale. The lionheads are not suited for living outdoors and Florida is especially nasty. They have thick fur that makes them overheat in the summer and their lack of fear makes them easy catches for predators like cats and hawks. But some neighbors like having the rabbits around and have made threats against the rescuers. Others understand, however, and are making plans to adopt the rabbits once they're available.
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. A police statement Thursday says officers responded to a trouble call and found the girl in distress. Police say witnesses had seen her hold up the sign and they called 911. Detectives determined the girl was abducted July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, and was sexually assaulted while being brought to California. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Robert Sablan of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested and on Thursday was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
