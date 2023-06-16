Archeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru's capital
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Archeologists have found a pre-Hispanic mummy surrounded by coca leaves on top of a hill in Peru’s capital next to the practice field of a professional soccer club. A team from The Associated Press on Thursday viewed the skeleton with long black hair lying face up with its lower extremities tied with a rope braided from vines of vegetable origin. Archeologist Miguel Aguilar says the mummy was buried in a ritual that included coca leaves and seashells. The burial was on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings. Aguilar says the mummy has not yet been subjected to radiocarbon dating to determine its age. The hill is next to the training field and headquarters for the Sporting Cristal soccer club.
Mass of rock slides down mountainside above evacuated Swiss village, narrowly misses settlement
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a large mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement. Brienz was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose. In recent days, local officials had warned that rock movements on the slope were accelerating. The local council said much of the rock mass tumbled toward Brienz on Thursday night. It added that there was no evidence of damage to the village, but the rockslide had left a “meters-high deposit” in front of the school building.
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more. Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities in Manitoba were deploying all their resources to the scene. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van or bus smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris, including what looked like a walking aid.
Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say
MIAMI (AP) — Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards. Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update Thursday on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. Among other factors, the investigators reported signs of corrosion, misplaced reinforcement and the placement of heavier and additional plant containers than those in the original plans. They say these factors led to “critically low margins against failure." Experts have previously suggested problems with the pool deck might have led to the 40-year-old, 12-story building’s collapse, but the investigation is ongoing.
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The new blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries this week. No explanation was given, but it's apparently because of the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame. The Middle East distributor for the computer-animated Sony Pictures film did not respond to multiple requests for comment. No explicit bans of the film were announced, but there were indications that it will not reach screens. A source close to the film says there were no expectations it will be shown in the United Arab Emirates, for example, citing rigorous censorship of films aimed at children and young viewers.
California artists, chefs find creative ways to confront destructive 'superbloom' of wild mustard
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Among the most prominent of blooming plants that are seemingly everywhere in California this year following an unusually wet winter is the highly flammable wild mustard that threatens to fuel wildfires. The invasive species first brought to California by colonists in the 1700s also smothers native plants, transforming the landscape. Its leaves and roots exude compounds that inhibit the growth of other species. With the bright yellow plant blanketing much of the state this spring, the problem grabbed the attention of land management officials, along with fashion designers, artists, and chefs who are tackling the invasion by harvesting it to use in everything from clothing dyes to pesto.
Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
The COVID-19 vaccines are on track for a big recipe change this fall. Today’s vaccines still contain the original coronavirus strain, the one that started the pandemic. But that strain was long ago supplanted by mutated versions as the virus rapidly evolves. Scientific advisers for the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said the next round of shots should only include protection against the newest omicron variants that are now dominant worldwide. Regulators will be making their best guess which strain to include, just like they do every year in setting the recipe for the fall flu vaccine.
Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder
LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man faces firearm charges after police say he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 62-year-old man's home in Lake Barrington in April about a person with a gunshot wound and found him injured. Police say he told investigators he “had a dream that someone was breaking into his home” and during that dream, he retrieved his handgun “and shot at who he believed was the intruder." But the man instead shot himself. Police say the man was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah
A representative for Al Pacino confirms the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby, Pacino's fourth. Publicist Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press that the couple had a son named Roman. No further details were released. It's unclear when or where the baby was born. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. Pacino has three other children: 33-year-old Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.