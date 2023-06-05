See Apple's pivotal product announcements through history
Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs' vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple's biggest game changer.
Demolition company vows repairs after a blast of air during an implosion damaged nearby homes
SPRINGDALE, Pa. (AP) — A blast of air and dust from the implosion of two smokestacks at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in western Pennsylvania last week caused damage to nearby homes. But the demolition company is vowing full repairs. The implosion was Friday at the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale. KDKA-TV reports that Controlled Demolition said one chimney’s steel liner “focused air pressure as it collapsed." A county emergency official says the air blast broke windows, blew dust into homes and caused a power surge that damaged electrical appliances. The company says repairs of minor damage are underway and “will be fully completed to the satisfaction of each property owner affected."
Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution on Tuesday
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined a clemency request on behalf of a man who faces execution Tuesday evening for killing two jailers in an ill-fated effort to free someone else from a county jail. Forty-two-year-old Michael Tisius would be the third person in Missouri, and the 12th person nationally, to be executed in 2023. He’s accused of killing officers Leon Egley and Jason Acton in June 2000. The Republican governor said in a statement Monday that "it’s despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law.” Tisius has at least one pending court appeal.
Biden says Chiefs 'building a dynasty' as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Kansas City Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosts the team at the White House to mark their Super Bowl victory in February. Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.” He also praised the team for their charitable work off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference. ”
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The lawyer for the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway says his client has changed his mind and plans to challenge his extradition to the United States. Defense attorney Máximo Altez announced the decision of Dutchman Joran van der Sloot on Monday, just hours after the Peruvian government confirmed the extradition would take place Thursday. Altez says van der Sloot reversed course following a meeting with Dutch diplomats. The attorney says van der Sloot was never notified of an open extradition process, and as a result, was not able to challenge it.
Casabe, Cuba's little-known traditional bread, seeks world recognition
QUIVICÁN, Cuba (AP) — Cuba is leading a delegation of Caribbean nations, including Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Honduras and Haiti, to formally request UNESCO to add casabe, a little-known ancestral flatbread made of yuca, cassava, to the organization's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The goal is to get casabe the recognition it deserves as one of Cuba's oldest dishes and to protect the millenary tradition associated with its harvesting, production and consumption. The multi-country request comes as the gluten-free, thin, crispy type of tortilla makes a comeback in the island, with entrepreneurs promoting its benefits and restaurants increasingly adding it to their menus.
Trump lawyers meet with Justice Dept. officials as charging decision nears in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate. The Trump lawyers two weeks ago requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what they alleged was prosecutorial misconduct and overreach by the team led by special counsel Jack Smith. But a defense attorney meeting with Justice Department officials is also often used as an opportunity to try to persuade them against bringing criminal charges.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earns a Tony Award nomination for 'Topdog/Underdog'
NEW YORK (AP) — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II first encountered the play “Topdog/Underdog” in college as a favor for a student director who needed actors for a showcase. It turned into a favor for Abdul-Mateen. He says it immediately came alive. Abdul-Mateen returned to Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer-winning work this winter, earning a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut opposite Corey Hawkins. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon says Abdul-Mateen wasn’t finished exploring his character even after the play opened or after the reviews came in. In a supremely ironic twist, Abdul-Mateen will face-off at the Tonys for the lead actor in a play trophy with his onstage brother, Hawkins, extending their sibling rivalry off-stage.
Former Vice President Pence files paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a historic challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump. Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, the date of his 64th birthday. His candidacy adds yet another contender to the growing GOP field and puts Pence in direct competition with his former boss just two years after their time in the White House ended with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
